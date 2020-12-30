It’s tough being a Principled Conservative™ these days.

But Lincoln Project senior adviser Rachel Bitecofer makes it look effortless. Just look at the way she handles herself when she sees Georgia GOP Senate candidate Kelly Loeffler on TV:

Me, everytime Kelly Loeffler comes on TV "I will not attack a woman's appearance even if she does resemble a praying mantis" "I will not attack a woman's appearance even if she does resemble a praying mantis" "I will not attack a woman's appearance even if she does…" — Rachel "The Doc" Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌 (@RachelBitecofer) December 30, 2020

See what she did there?

Ohhhh I get it… You're doing the thing by saying you won't do the thing… 🙄 Weak. — Doctor Mister Jon (@iammisterjon) December 30, 2020

You mean making a joke? That's why I like the substack, not limited by 140 characters so I can tell people there's comedy & profanity & if that's not your jam & you don't want that w your election analysis there's plenty of dry personality options churning out elections content — Rachel "The Doc" Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌 (@RachelBitecofer) December 30, 2020

Oh, sorry. Was that “election analysis”?

So you’ve adopted one of Trump’s main rhetorical strategies. Congrats? — Ken Davis (@RealEKenD) December 30, 2020

Donald Trump belittling women for their looks is bad.

Lincoln Project senior advisers belittling women for their looks is good.

Glad we’ve cleared that up.

The Lincoln Project is just full of stellar people who aren't at all toxic and awful. https://t.co/Ct6nKOTyZ5 — Back off, War on Christmas 🎄 (@silver_shots) December 30, 2020

glad to see you are taking the higher road … — Joe Smith 🇨🇦 (@joesmith323) December 30, 2020

The Lincoln Project always takes the high road.

You stay classy. Not surprising coming from someone associated with the Lincoln Project https://t.co/H4EHz1MEBz — Dave Dreeszen (@scjdaved) December 30, 2020

You're better than this. — Jim Franklin (@jfranklin566) December 30, 2020

She’s really not, though.

Classless and tacky. — Brooke Medina (@Brooke_Medina_) December 30, 2020

For the record, I’m referring to your condescending tweet about a woman’s appearance. — Brooke Medina (@Brooke_Medina_) December 30, 2020

Congrats, you managed to create a thread of people justifying body shaming while pretending you're above that. — Trever Bierschbach (Beard Wizard Man) (@tjbierschbach) December 30, 2020

All in a day’s work for the fine folks at the Lincoln Project.