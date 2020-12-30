The NRSC wants to make sure Raphael Warnock’s Senate bid is defeated, and they’re pulling out all the stops:

Wow.

Trending

Damn, indeed. Subtlety is out the window.

Will it prove to be an effective strategy? Stay tuned.

***

Related:

Did Brian Stelter catch Tucker Carlson’s ‘exclusive’ footage of Raphael Warnock’s ex-wife alleging he ran over her foot with his car?

Washington Free Beacon reports on disturbing allegations of child abuse at Georgia Dem Senate hopeful Raphael Warnock’s church camp

Tags: addomestic violencenational domestic violence hotlineNational Republican Senatorial CommitteeNRSCOuleye NdoyeRaphael Warnock