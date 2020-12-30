The NRSC wants to make sure Raphael Warnock’s Senate bid is defeated, and they’re pulling out all the stops:
New NRSC ad in #GASen@ReverendWarnock is a phony who's trying to hide who he really is from Georgians, when in reality, he is the most radical candidate and has the record to prove it. Georgia deserves better. #gapol pic.twitter.com/HDArhA8ira
— The Senate Majority (@NRSC) December 30, 2020
Wow.
Damn! https://t.co/WAEFBT1TPM
— J.R.S (@_JRS79) December 30, 2020
Damn, indeed. Subtlety is out the window.
Damn. This ad ends by putting the national domestic violence hotline number on the screen. https://t.co/XZGm6z47CV
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 30, 2020
"He's a great actor." – Warnock's wife
And then they put the National Domestic Violence Hotline number on the screen.
That's coming off of the top rope. https://t.co/iDsExllnRW
— Ryan Jordan (@rjordan478) December 30, 2020
Will it prove to be an effective strategy? Stay tuned.
