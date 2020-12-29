So it appears that Georgia Democratic Senate hopeful Jon Ossoff has some explaining to do:
Esp. during 18th Party Congress, #follow @XHNews (Xinhua – Chinese state media). #ff
— Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) November 8, 2012
— Jon Healey (@JHealey4762) December 29, 2020
— Sgt. K. Onyx (@SgtKOnyx) December 28, 2020
— the_monky_kat (@the_monky_kat) December 28, 2020
— Barbara (@Barbara_AOK) December 29, 2020
— Henry Clay List Jr. (@HCALJr) December 28, 2020
This seems … significant.
Ossoff back in 2012 (when he was studying at the London School of Economics) recommending that his followers follow a Chinese Communist Party propaganda outlet during the 18th Party Congress of the CCP. https://t.co/uOCujiw7HL
— Jerry Christmas (@JerryDunleavy) December 29, 2020
This is… this is just weird. https://t.co/CxoGjBUIcH
— Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) December 29, 2020
— Brad west (@Bwest007) December 29, 2020
It’s certainly aged very well.
How the hell does this get forgotten and not scrubbed? Holy crap!
— Jlisa (@Jlisa42067) December 29, 2020
In any event, even if he scrubs it now, it’s too late for it to be forgotten.
— GSB (@G_S_B_) December 28, 2020
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 29, 2020
Did China write this?
— “NOT” a Dr. Smittie™ GE.D (@smittie61984) December 28, 2020
Straight up sponsored by Communist China https://t.co/8aRzlnskHn
— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 29, 2020
Sell your Ossoff. https://t.co/ycTF0AksgJ
— Lord BT (@back_ttys) December 29, 2020
— Daniel "One Horse Pony" Collins (@danielc4liberty) December 28, 2020
That’s what Xi said.
— One Horse Pony O’Houlihan (@Earnest_T_Bass) December 29, 2020
Welp. What’s Jon Ossoff got to say now? He’s gonna have to come up with something good.
My Account was hacked claim in 3…2…1…
— Wooglin (@therealwooglin) December 29, 2020
Hope he’s got Joy Reid on speed dial …