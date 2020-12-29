Donald Trump is still working hard to convince Americans that the presidential election is being stolen right out from under him, and that many Republicans in Congress are content to just sit back and let it happen:

“A group of Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania say 200,000 more votes were counted in the 2020 Election than voters (100% went to Biden). State Representative Frank Ryan said they found troubling discrepancies after an analysis of Election Day data.” @FoxNews This is far…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2020

…more votes than is needed by me to win Pennsylvania, not to mention hundreds of thousands of votes in other categories which increase my already big lead into a landslide. All other Swing States show likewise. WE NEED NEW & ENERGETIC REPUBLICAN LEADERSHIP. This can not stand.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2020

….Can you imagine if the Republicans stole a Presidential Election from the Democrats – All hell would break out. Republican leadership only wants the path of least resistance. Our leaders (not me, of course!) are pathetic. They only know how to lose! P.S. I got MANY Senators.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2020

….and Congressmen/Congresswomen Elected. I do believe they forgot! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2020

Apparently Trump is 110% committed to going out swinging. It’s gonna be a busy next few weeks, and it seems like a safe bet that this isn’t going to stop after Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Anyway, national security lawyer Bradley P. Moss is among many people calling Trump out for these last-ditch attempts to nullify the election results. And there’s nothing inherently wrong with calling Trump out for that.

But for some inexplicable reason, Moss decided to drag Brit Hume into it:

The president is still repeating this pathetic lie but I’m sure @brithume is going to tell me not to be mean to conservative pundits who continue to enable this garbage. https://t.co/gH0nczls3h — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) December 29, 2020

Bradley is sure, you guys.

Despite, you know, having no basis for such a prediction.

Hume, needless to say, is irritated. But at least he’s willing to give Moss props for being irritating:

You seem to have invented a new type of trolling. Call it pre-trolling, or perhaps fantasy trolling. You criticize someone not for something the person said, but for what you imagine the person might say. Nothing else to do? https://t.co/xzZaRHifcp — Brit Hume (@brithume) December 29, 2020

Evidently Bradley’s got a lot of time on his hands.

Brit, you’ve kept it sane. Not sure why they’re targeting you…. — Perma-Bull (@swinksm) December 29, 2020

Because they’re bored. Pretty soon, Trump will be out of the White House and they’ll have to find a new schtick, and they’re not sure what they’re gonna do yet.

this is what we are all dealing with. They tell you what you think and then criticize you for thinking it. — Nancy Whalen (@selltaps) December 29, 2020

Fortunately, Hume’s become quite adept at dealing with people like Moss.