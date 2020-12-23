See if you can spot the difference between the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s coverage of Georgia GOP Senate candidate Kelly Loeffler and her Democratic opponent Rev. Raphael Warnock.

We’ll give you a moment, as it’s super-subtle:

See? Super-subtle.

Not even a smidgen.

Still, there’s a silver lining in here somewhere:

Guess we have to take what we can get.

