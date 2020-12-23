See if you can spot the difference between the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s coverage of Georgia GOP Senate candidate Kelly Loeffler and her Democratic opponent Rev. Raphael Warnock.

We’ll give you a moment, as it’s super-subtle:

Ajc Metro this morning pic.twitter.com/JsXjSGuniT — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) December 23, 2020

See? Super-subtle.

No bias, or anything… — SkyePuppy (@skyepuppy) December 23, 2020

No bias here https://t.co/FGKff8jk6Y — PHILLIP EBNER (@phillyeb) December 23, 2020

Not even a smidgen.

Republican Does Republican Stuff

Democrat Endures Attacks https://t.co/PSgvdHvqXW — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) December 23, 2020

“untouched in first round” FFS — just alan (@JustJustalan) December 23, 2020

"Untouched in first round" according to what? My gosh. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 23, 2020

The media bias here is so thick you could cut it with a knife https://t.co/KGLznjBirE — Augustus Caesar (@Caesar63BC) December 23, 2020

Lol, if you can't see the bias then you're too far gone https://t.co/aCatoauc0i — Brad Phillips (@bdphill22) December 23, 2020

The AJC’s framing on Raphael Warnock is a perfect case of media bias It’s not that Warnock’s comments or views are extreme, controversial, or even just potentially problematic with voters. It’s that this is all Kelly Loeffler’s creation – she’s the reason for Warnock’s problems https://t.co/mfXh4C6cjm — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) December 23, 2020

Phenomenal. Loeffler: "turns hard right," Warnock, the night after video of his wife detailing an ugly domestic dispute breaks, and after weeks of taking on water for outrageous positions and comments, "remains untouched." Not even trying to hide it. https://t.co/qGBllty4kM — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 23, 2020

Still, there’s a silver lining in here somewhere:

At least they made it easier, so we don't have to cut/paste two different images side-by-side to show the ridiculous bias. — Jerhad (@jerhad) December 23, 2020

Guess we have to take what we can get.

***

