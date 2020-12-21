“The Last Word” senior producer Kyle Griffin is a serious person who asks serious questions.

Questions like this about GOP politicians receiving COVID19 vaccinations:

Well, that tweet would certainly help explain where Nancy Pelosi got these talking points from.

Yeah, but it’s actually not, though. For many reasons.

It’s almost as if Kyle Griffin is deliberately ignoring everything the Democrats have done up until this point.

Democrats have been weaponizing any potential COVID19 vaccine from the start. Kyle knows this, and instead of calling them out, he’s joining in.

Guess he’s been hanging out with George Takei.

Because it pays well.

