“The Last Word” senior producer Kyle Griffin is a serious person who asks serious questions.

Questions like this about GOP politicians receiving COVID19 vaccinations:

Why are Republicans who've downplayed the seriousness of the coronavirus or who've stood by as their colleagues downplayed its seriousness getting a COVID vaccine ahead of frontline workers? — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 21, 2020

Well, that tweet would certainly help explain where Nancy Pelosi got these talking points from.

A really good question!!! https://t.co/7q79LaDQVf — Silvia Comfort (@sldcc) December 21, 2020

Yeah, but it’s actually not, though. For many reasons.

It’s almost as if Kyle Griffin is deliberately ignoring everything the Democrats have done up until this point.

Why is Nancy Pelosi getting a vaccine when she down played the virus and told californians to go gather together in little chinese restaurants? https://t.co/nw3gsEqidy — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) December 21, 2020

Why are Democrats who said there would definitely not be a vaccine this year getting the vaccine this year? See where this road leads, mustache man? https://t.co/wpUVNKbFG8 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 21, 2020

Why are Democrats who've questioned vaccines released during the Trump administration getting vaccinated ahead of frontline workers? Dumb questions are dumb. https://t.co/033vA3qZv5 — cc (@cc_fla) December 21, 2020

This is not true.

You've fabricated this entirely.

But I notice this doesn't apply in the other direction, say Kamala Harris making the vaccine a political protest against Trump… https://t.co/t50WiigojE — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) December 21, 2020

Democrats have been weaponizing any potential COVID19 vaccine from the start. Kyle knows this, and instead of calling them out, he’s joining in.

Never forget that people like Kyle are actively pushing to deny republicans the vaccine over politics. https://t.co/wpUVNKbFG8 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 21, 2020

"People I don't agree with should die." – Kyle Griffin, NBC News https://t.co/ypEIvFDMOe — Nathan Wurtzel (((Slight Return))) (@NathanWurtzel) December 21, 2020

Guess he’s been hanging out with George Takei.

Why are you a garbage hack? — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) December 21, 2020

Because it pays well.

