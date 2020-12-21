Regardless of how you may feel about the new COVID19 relief package, it shouldn’t be all that difficult to recognize the role Democrats played in delaying it.

But it’s apparently incredibly difficult for Politico congressional reporter Sarah Ferris to recognize it:

Mitch McConnell stating the obvious will infuriate Dems?

It’s something. We’ll give her that.

Great question. She mentions in her Twitter bio that she mostly covers House Democrats. Maybe she meant to say covers for House Democrats.

 

Of course she’s a reporter.

Does Sarah read Politico?

Guess not. Or maybe she just doesn’t care.

This is the state of Real Journalism.

