Regardless of how you may feel about the new COVID19 relief package, it shouldn’t be all that difficult to recognize the role Democrats played in delaying it.

But it’s apparently incredibly difficult for Politico congressional reporter Sarah Ferris to recognize it:

McConnell is on the floor saying there was no reason this package couldn't have been signed into law "multiple months ago." This will infuriate Dems, who have been trying to pass Covid relief since May. McConnell wanted to take a "pause" — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) December 20, 2020

Mitch McConnell stating the obvious will infuriate Dems?

what is this take — Jake Wilkins (@JakeWilkns) December 20, 2020

It’s something. We’ll give her that.

do you work in pelosi's coms shop? — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) December 20, 2020

Great question. She mentions in her Twitter bio that she mostly covers House Democrats. Maybe she meant to say covers for House Democrats.

Yeah, except Pelosi said she affirmatively prevented a deal. Credibility shot here, kid. pic.twitter.com/ON1Bv3gdRS — David Holley (@DavidAHolley) December 20, 2020

Missed the part about Pelosi saying she held this up due to the election, did ya? — Pinky Scudero🇺🇸 (same on Parler) (@pinkyscudero) December 21, 2020

Pelosi even admitted to blocking relief You're a reporter? Lmfao hahahahaha https://t.co/QIirum6jRE — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) December 21, 2020

Of course she’s a reporter.

“Journalism” — Kathleen Stinehart (@stinehart8) December 21, 2020

That is the hack point of view. Be better. — Grumpy Dad Bod Mike (@bod25mike) December 21, 2020

Wait are you being serious with this? Their agreement is on the framework Dems have been blocking for months. This “pause” talk is bad Dem messaging, McConnell has put multiple relief bills on the floor since then. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 20, 2020

Does Sarah read Politico?

Guess not. Or maybe she just doesn’t care.

Gaslighter — John Niro (@HeyJohnnyBoy27) December 21, 2020

Liar. — Adso of Melk (@PalimpsestMan) December 21, 2020

This is a contemptible lie. — JimBobLAX (@JimBobLAX) December 21, 2020

This is the state of Real Journalism.