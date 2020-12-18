It’s been an interesting day for Bethany Mandel so far, to say the least:

Lol seems I missed some stuff while I was sleeping 😂 pic.twitter.com/p1AwHjQxyJ — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) December 18, 2020

Well, we wouldn’t say she missed anything worthwhile, as the Bulwark’s Charlie Sykes decided to demonstrate his Principled Conservatism™ by blaming Mandel personally for Americans’ deaths from COVID19.

If you’d expect Mandel to have some thoughts about that, you’re right. She does.

Ain’t nobody died cause we went to a museum (Wednesday, in fact!). And I also haven’t conserved conservativism while openly cheating on my spouse. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) December 18, 2020

Seriously though, that thread aged like fine wine. NYS contact tracing put infections around 73% within households and restaurants and gyms under 2%. This is my masked daughter standing 10 feet from another masked person in a museum this week. It can and should be done safely. pic.twitter.com/2T7UbU7Mh2 — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) December 18, 2020

I am always down to relitigate how right I was that zoos, museums, and doctors offices can and should have been open. Because now we know they can be! And we know now the massive social cost that the unnecessary lockdowns had on our society. It’s undeniable. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) December 18, 2020

Look at the list of places I suggested we open in the original thread. Most of these places are now open with no issues. Except all of the places that have already gone out of business. https://t.co/5rTSFDzXMt — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) December 18, 2020

TLDR: Please keep bringing up the thread in which I was one of the only public figures brave enough to stand up and say something in early May, and honestly wish I had sooner. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) December 18, 2020

Another TLDR – He went off because I vaguely subtweeted his history cheating on his spouse as he now sanctimoniously tries to drag Crenshaw over a Twitter account he followed. And what resulted is now a lot more folks know Charlie’s story. Well done sir. https://t.co/cBabhv81wX — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) December 18, 2020

Alright well this was a fun thing to wake up to. Now I have to get my kids to the dentist – another thing we couldn’t do in May and I said we should be able to in the grandma killer thread. And now we can because we now admit it’s safe and important. Oral hygiene! — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) December 18, 2020

Meanwhile, perhaps Charlie could try practicing a little moral hygiene for a change.