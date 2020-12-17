Gavin Newsom briefly put down his bowl of Petrossian caviar last night to shame the Trump administration for cutting health care funding to California over abortions:

#BREAKING: The Trump administration said Wednesday it was cutting $200 million in federal healthcare funding to California because the state requires insurance providers to cover abortions.​ https://t.co/2B1ew8Uprz — KTVU (@KTVU) December 17, 2020

Nothing like the “pro-life” party eliminating healthcare during a GLOBAL PANDEMIC. California will survive without this $$ for now — but their frail, pathetic patriarchal system they are so desperate to protect won’t. https://t.co/FNDbqpOhEy — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 17, 2020

Hmmm … maybe it wasn’t Petrossian caviar after all. Just really, really small Tide Pods.

Seriously, where to even begin with this?

…. are you high? — The Right Honourable Kathryn, BA, MA, FU (@katearthsis) December 17, 2020

We feel like we are after reading his tweet.

Wanting to preserve life makes one a misogynist, somehow. …What — Not Sus (@Crimson__Edge) December 17, 2020

I bet that patriarchal system gets you a nice table at French laundry — Zach Keating (@zrkeating) December 17, 2020

Oh, we know it does!

"Patriarchal." Again, this is all in-group signaling for the new ruling class. It has nothing to do with reality or accuracy. https://t.co/CVKJAaeehy — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 17, 2020

It's all just woke mad libs from here on out. https://t.co/TUF5igDx7G — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) December 17, 2020

Yep.

He's removing the mask. The culture warriors think this is their moment to destroy freedom of conscience and stamp out religious belief that clashes with the official state belief. https://t.co/yahVvAKiBu — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) December 17, 2020

Meanwhile:

Shouldn’t Newsom resign and let a female governor go have dinner at The French Laundry in his place then? @GavinNewsom — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 17, 2020

It’s only fair.