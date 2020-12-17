It feels like only yesterday when Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze, was pointing out Glamour’s hypocrisy when it comes to hardworking moms.

Probably because it was only yesterday:

Well, as we told you earlier, NPR is just as enamored of Pete Buttigieg as Glamour is of Jen O’Malley Dillon:

So it stands to reason that they’d be just as hypocritical as Glamour.

And as Miller found, they are:

Huh.

Works every time it’s tried.

***

Update:

This will no doubt come as a shock to you, but as it turns out, NPR wasn’t a fan of Trump Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ “limited experience.”

From thread king Drew Holden:

Just fascinating.

***

