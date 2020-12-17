It feels like only yesterday when Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze, was pointing out Glamour’s hypocrisy when it comes to hardworking moms.
Probably because it was only yesterday:
Here's how Glamour mag treated Amy Coney Barrett's working motherhood, fwiw @maggieNYT pic.twitter.com/wNMDTneojE
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 16, 2020
Well, as we told you earlier, NPR is just as enamored of Pete Buttigieg as Glamour is of Jen O’Malley Dillon:
Pete Buttigieg, President-elect Biden's pick for transportation secretary, said he has "a personal love of transportation," recounting train trips on Amtrak while in college, and said he proposed to his now-husband, Chasten, in an airport terminal. https://t.co/0t3cUASIAU
— NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) December 16, 2020
So it stands to reason that they’d be just as hypocritical as Glamour.
And as Miller found, they are:
Oh.. Huh pic.twitter.com/QDyV9mTXxi
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 17, 2020
Huh.
Whee! https://t.co/8aGRhqoOcl
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 17, 2020
okay, i know that pointing out media hypocrisy often gets tiresome, but this is just delicious. (h/t @redsteeze) pic.twitter.com/mfs7DpzIaA
— Andy Grewal (@AndyGrewal) December 17, 2020
Works every time it’s tried.
The double standard here is astonishing https://t.co/xgiJJdRm7a
— Dr. Toothy, BA 🔴 (@teethpastae) December 17, 2020
If it weren't for double standards, some people would have none at all. https://t.co/2aJTIqpoFk
— Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 17, 2020
***
Update:
This will no doubt come as a shock to you, but as it turns out, NPR wasn’t a fan of Trump Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ “limited experience.”
From thread king Drew Holden:
Quite the tone change, @NPR. pic.twitter.com/jA8VwNZmr0
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 17, 2020
Just fascinating.
***
Related:
‘Democracy dies in airport terminals’: WaPo tells NPR to hold their beer while they kiss Pete Buttigieg’s backside