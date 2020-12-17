It feels like only yesterday when Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze, was pointing out Glamour’s hypocrisy when it comes to hardworking moms.

Probably because it was only yesterday:

Here's how Glamour mag treated Amy Coney Barrett's working motherhood, fwiw @maggieNYT pic.twitter.com/wNMDTneojE — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 16, 2020

Well, as we told you earlier, NPR is just as enamored of Pete Buttigieg as Glamour is of Jen O’Malley Dillon:

Pete Buttigieg, President-elect Biden's pick for transportation secretary, said he has "a personal love of transportation," recounting train trips on Amtrak while in college, and said he proposed to his now-husband, Chasten, in an airport terminal. https://t.co/0t3cUASIAU — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) December 16, 2020

So it stands to reason that they’d be just as hypocritical as Glamour.

And as Miller found, they are:

Huh.

okay, i know that pointing out media hypocrisy often gets tiresome, but this is just delicious. (h/t @redsteeze) pic.twitter.com/mfs7DpzIaA — Andy Grewal (@AndyGrewal) December 17, 2020

Works every time it’s tried.

The double standard here is astonishing https://t.co/xgiJJdRm7a — Dr. Toothy, BA 🔴 (@teethpastae) December 17, 2020

If it weren't for double standards, some people would have none at all. https://t.co/2aJTIqpoFk — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 17, 2020

Update:

This will no doubt come as a shock to you, but as it turns out, NPR wasn’t a fan of Trump Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ “limited experience.”

From thread king Drew Holden:

Just fascinating.

