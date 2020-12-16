Wanna see a headline? Well, has The Hill got one for you!
Behold:
NEW POLL: Increasing number of Americans, including Black people, would take COVID vaccine https://t.co/S9r5J5479a pic.twitter.com/N4YoKC36Ti
— The Hill (@thehill) December 16, 2020
“Including Black people.”
Mmm … smell that ratio cookin’.
"including black people"
🧐🧐🧐https://t.co/yHaFvtInky
— Leonydus Johnson (@LeonydusJohnson) December 16, 2020
I was under the impression that the term "Americans" also included Black people.
— 𝕃𝕠𝕘𝕚𝕔𝔹𝕠𝕥🤖𝟛𝟘𝟘𝟘 (@logicbot3000) December 16, 2020
Here I was thinking "Americans" automatically included me. Silly me.
— Trey Felder (@TbirdTr3y_10) December 16, 2020
Uh-oh, The Hill …
✍🏼nominated✍🏼for✍🏼the✍🏼List✍🏼 pic.twitter.com/g6zYDTgqbV
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 16, 2020
Go straight to The List, The Hill. Do not pass Go. Do not collect $200.
sorry, what now
— Jessica O’Donnell, Mrs. (@heckyessica) December 16, 2020
Did my Uncle Gary write this headline?
— Coach Letterman (@3YearLetterman) December 16, 2020
I think my brain just exploded
— DannyBoy (@Gambling_Dan_21) December 16, 2020
— DB 😷 (@DB_Out_Front) December 16, 2020
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 16, 2020