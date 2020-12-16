Wanna see a headline? Well, has The Hill got one for you!

Behold:

NEW POLL: Increasing number of Americans, including Black people, would take COVID vaccine https://t.co/S9r5J5479a pic.twitter.com/N4YoKC36Ti — The Hill (@thehill) December 16, 2020

“Including Black people.”

Mmm … smell that ratio cookin’.

I was under the impression that the term "Americans" also included Black people. — 𝕃𝕠𝕘𝕚𝕔𝔹𝕠𝕥🤖𝟛𝟘𝟘𝟘 (@logicbot3000) December 16, 2020

Here I was thinking "Americans" automatically included me. Silly me. — Trey Felder (@TbirdTr3y_10) December 16, 2020

Uh-oh, The Hill …

Go straight to The List, The Hill. Do not pass Go. Do not collect $200.

sorry, what now — Jessica O’Donnell, Mrs. (@heckyessica) December 16, 2020

Did my Uncle Gary write this headline? — Coach Letterman (@3YearLetterman) December 16, 2020