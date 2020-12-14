In case you missed it, nurse Sandra Lindsay is the first person in New York to have received the first dose of the COVID19 vaccine:

JUST NOW on @MSNBC: Critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay becomes the first in New York to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine pic.twitter.com/B6A7oIxmQu — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) December 14, 2020

Fantastic news. We look forward to Lindsay being the first of many to receive what will hopefully prove to be a lifesaving vaccine.

First Vaccine Administered. Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020

We also look forward to NBC News’ apology for this gem:

NBC Fact check: Coronavirus vaccine could come this year, Trump says. Experts say he needs a 'miracle' to be right.https://t.co/Pu6hDrWGgP — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 15, 2020

A lot of people weren’t sure there’d be a COVID19 vaccine by the end of this year. And that’s understandable, given that it would’ve been unprecedented.

But not all skeptics were nearly as smug about it as those at NBC News, who were so confident that Donald Trump was wrong that they rebutted his claim with a “fact check.”

Here’s a fact check for NBC News: Trump was right; your experts were wrong.

how it started: how it’s going: pic.twitter.com/x8rE8GBS3R — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 14, 2020

It did not.

Narrator: he got the miracle. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) December 14, 2020

congrats to the NBC fact checking corps for the self-own of the year https://t.co/JPmwkFhWj9 — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) December 14, 2020

Well done, guys.

"fact checking" has become a useless term if the president says a vaccine "could come" this year, that's not a "fact" you can "check" in May. You just want clicks and to call the president bad & dumb that's fine! you can do that. it's not a "fact check". — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) December 14, 2020

We’d tell NBC News to be more careful next time, but we’re not about to kid ourselves.

Another great example of why we need to burn down the fact check industry entirely. You can’t “fact check” a promise with someone else’s opinion, even if it’s an educated one. Guessing this “fact check” won’t get the fact check it deserves. https://t.co/mKKTbhmQmm — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 14, 2020

Guessing you’re right, Matt.