CNN hall monitor and resident Fox News watcher (along with Oliver Darcy, of course) Brian Stelter just can’t seem to get past the fact that Fox News has dedicated airtime to the Hunter BIden story.

Seriously, he’s been harping on it for several days now. Today is no different:

Brian just can’t quit Fox News!

Narrator: CNN has only been reporting on it as a news story since Hunter Biden confirmed that he was under investigation. Before that, CNN’s coverage consisted of “Fox News is reporting on the Hunter Biden and aren’t they awful for it.”

And now Brian’s expecting the rest of us to pat CNN on the back and point our fingers at Fox News.

Yeah, Brian. Fox News broke our info-verse by blowing things out of proportion.

Incredible arrogance and zero self-awareness.

