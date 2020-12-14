CNN hall monitor and resident Fox News watcher (along with Oliver Darcy, of course) Brian Stelter just can’t seem to get past the fact that Fox News has dedicated airtime to the Hunter BIden story.

Seriously, he’s been harping on it for several days now. Today is no different:

Per CNN’s @ReliableSources, the most important angle w/ the Hunter Biden scandal is … not the media’s pre-Election Day blockade, or Silicon Valley’s suppression of journalism — but … Fox News covering it aggressively pic.twitter.com/eCLmVGQ8Rf — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 14, 2020

Brian just can’t quit Fox News!

Fox News *led* this hour with "more fallout from Hunter Biden investigation." This is further proof of what I said on Sunday: Journalism is all about proportionality, and Fox has a big problem with portion control. Here's the essay pic.twitter.com/55X08o6ebo — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 14, 2020

The Hunter probe is obviously important, and CNN has been reporting on it, just like every other major news outlet. But Fox's *disproportionate* coverage is a ratings ploy that misleads the audience and distracts from Trump's antidemocratic actions. https://t.co/JKTzIZiLwr — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 14, 2020

Narrator: CNN has only been reporting on it as a news story since Hunter Biden confirmed that he was under investigation. Before that, CNN’s coverage consisted of “Fox News is reporting on the Hunter Biden and aren’t they awful for it.”

Less than a month ago, Brian called the Hunter Biden story a "manufactured scandal" https://t.co/xl6mf5MMYq — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) December 14, 2020

And now Brian’s expecting the rest of us to pat CNN on the back and point our fingers at Fox News.

Fox's Hunter obsession is an example of a much larger problem in media: The internet has blown up proportionality. On Facebook and Twitter, everything appears to be the same size, equally important, equally legit. I think this has a lot to do with why our info-verse feels broken. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 14, 2020

Yeah, Brian. Fox News broke our info-verse by blowing things out of proportion.

It shows just incredible arrogance to not do your job for a month and then *still* defend a special media gatekeeping role. https://t.co/oN6oVBXf6h — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) December 14, 2020

Incredible arrogance and zero self-awareness.

IRL LOL https://t.co/KHgpEodt3A — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) December 14, 2020

Dude have some self awareness. — Dean Neamos (@DNeamos) December 14, 2020

