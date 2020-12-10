Donald Trump has been on a pretty-much-nonstop rampage lately, as is his wont. But it’s not just on Twitter. It’s everywhere.

In case you missed this moment:

Donald Trump fires back at the reporter who spoken down on him:

"You're just a lightweight. Don't talk to me that way. I'm the President of the United States. Don't ever talk to the President that way." pic.twitter.com/SK6OdUOrDh — Apex World News (@apexworldnews) December 6, 2020

NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss didn’t miss it, and he can’t help but see a stark contrast between Trump’s attitude toward the media and Abraham Lincoln’s:

Abraham Lincoln never told an esteemed reporter, "Don't talk to me that way! . . .I’m the President of the United States. Don't ever talk to the President that way!" — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) December 10, 2020

Yeah, Lincoln would never do something like that.

I have some bad news for you. https://t.co/luBEqz4El1 — Amy Lutz (@amylutz4) December 10, 2020

Yeah let's not defend Lincoln's record with the media lol https://t.co/FnmyeBjZVA — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) December 10, 2020

boy, have you actually read up on what Lincoln did to dissenting newsrooms? https://t.co/jYcJK1tgFD — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) December 10, 2020

Hey, man. Beschloss is just a presidential historian. You can’t expect him to remember presidential history. That’s just not fair.

Um, Lincoln shut down more than 300 newspapers https://t.co/Xj9PSAxLah — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 10, 2020

So much historianisming. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 10, 2020

So much.

Abraham Lincoln jailed journalists you absolute cheesebag https://t.co/NJxBEbMkRE — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) December 10, 2020

Abraham Lincoln did it the old fashioned way and just put them jail when they criticized him https://t.co/x8ZPIsRi4w — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 10, 2020

He just threw them in prison and shut down their newspapers. https://t.co/9Yqq3UgyQW — Eric Martin (@EricMartinTX) December 10, 2020

How the hell are you a historian? He arrested editors and shut down newspapers. https://t.co/rsrfDPk9K7 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 10, 2020

But that’s not the same thing as snapping at reporters!

This man lists himself as a Presidential historian. https://t.co/FNsNmiHhzC — Brad Sturdy (@Sturdy32) December 10, 2020

this is like people citing the 1960 election to dunk on trump. are you all TRYING to find the worst possible examples? — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) December 10, 2020

They got what they wanted, and they're still angry enough to ignore history. https://t.co/MDXd0VQM3J — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) December 10, 2020

It’s almost as if they’re doing it on purpose or something.

When you allow Trump to derange you, this happens. Beschloss knows Lincoln shut down over 300 newspapers and imprisoned journalists. He's hoping you don't. https://t.co/HtWeHrS3gh — Nathan Wurtzel (((Slight Return))) (@NathanWurtzel) December 10, 2020

