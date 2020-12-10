Donald Trump has been on a pretty-much-nonstop rampage lately, as is his wont. But it’s not just on Twitter. It’s everywhere.

In case you missed this moment:

NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss didn’t miss it, and he can’t help but see a stark contrast between Trump’s attitude toward the media and Abraham Lincoln’s:

Yeah, Lincoln would never do something like that.

Hey, man. Beschloss is just a presidential historian. You can’t expect him to remember presidential history. That’s just not fair.

So much.

But that’s not the same thing as snapping at reporters!

It’s almost as if they’re doing it on purpose or something.

As Abraham Lincoln once said:

 

