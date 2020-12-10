We can’t talk really talk about Hunter Biden without giving a shoutout to all the media firefighters who covered themselves in glory trying to sweep stories of his corruption under the rug, if not outright white-knighting for him.
There’s more proof on Hunter Biden than there is on The Atlantic’s suckers losers story.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 10, 2020
So let’s take a minute to celebrate this gem from David Frum (via @redsteeze):
The people on far right and far left who publicized the obviously bogus @nypost story were not dupes. They were accomplices. The story could not have been more obviously fake if it had been wearing dollar-store spectacles and attached plastic mustache.
— David Frum (@davidfrum) October 18, 2020
You did great, Dave. https://t.co/RghImGuBCi
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 10, 2020
Right? If we were David Frum, we wouldn’t leave the house without our dollar-store spectacles and attached plastic mustache.
Hang it in The Louvre. pic.twitter.com/eKBCGyupYv
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 10, 2020
