Dr. Rebecca Karb — whose preferred pronouns are she/her, thank you very much — recently opened up to her Twitter followers about one of her (many) patients with COVID:

 

She’s so tired, you guys.

Oh, we bet you would, Amanda! This sounds like something right up CNN’s alley.

Trending

We’re tired, too, Dr. Karb. Tired of self-aggrandizing scolds like you using COVID19 to make a name for yourself literally at your patients’ expense.

Yep! That’s her!

And it demonstrates that she’s more than willing to throw all of her patients — not just those with COVID19 — under the bus for likes and retweets.

Tags: coronavirusCOVIDCOVID19Dr. Rebecca KarbHIPAApatientsThanksgivingvirtue signaling