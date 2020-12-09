Is there a worse governor in America than Andrew Cuomo?
Survey says: not likely.
Check out what he told New Yorkers today:
NY Gov. @AndrewCuomo: "We're going to have to have a public education campaign to battle the [COVID-19 vaccine] skepticism." pic.twitter.com/vtXCUMkp1B
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 9, 2020
Beg your pardon, Governor?
AMERICA’S BIGGEST HYPOCRITE ⬇️ https://t.co/PvoxmwxTPs
— Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) December 9, 2020
Does he think we’re all stupid?
.@AndrewCuomo in October: Americans "should be" skeptical of an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine.pic.twitter.com/tIryqpR3ek
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 9, 2020
He thinks we’re all stupid.
But you said you didn’t think it was safe.
— WindTalker (@nmlinguaphile) December 9, 2020
The skepticism that he endorsed
— lowcountrylife (@sclivinthedream) December 9, 2020
"to battle the vaccine skepticism that I stoked"
Fixed it for you.
— Seizer Pouncicus 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@TastyKAR) December 9, 2020
Andrew Cuomo will battle Andrew Cuomo's vaccine skepticism because this is all a show to these maniacs.
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 9, 2020
No doubt whatsoever about that.