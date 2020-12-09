Is there a worse governor in America than Andrew Cuomo?

Survey says: not likely.

Check out what he told New Yorkers today:

NY Gov. @AndrewCuomo: "We're going to have to have a public education campaign to battle the [COVID-19 vaccine] skepticism." pic.twitter.com/vtXCUMkp1B — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 9, 2020

Beg your pardon, Governor?

Does he think we’re all stupid?

He thinks we’re all stupid.

But you said you didn’t think it was safe. — WindTalker (@nmlinguaphile) December 9, 2020

The skepticism that he endorsed — lowcountrylife (@sclivinthedream) December 9, 2020

"to battle the vaccine skepticism that I stoked" Fixed it for you. — Seizer Pouncicus 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@TastyKAR) December 9, 2020

Andrew Cuomo will battle Andrew Cuomo's vaccine skepticism because this is all a show to these maniacs. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 9, 2020

No doubt whatsoever about that.