Max Kennerly is a trial lawyer.

He is also, it would seem, kind of a major idiot.

Yesterday, FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver pointed out that the Supreme Court has not, in fact, stolen the election for Donald Trump:

"SCOTUS will steal the election for Trump" is one of those takes that was popular (for different reasons) both among a certain type of liberal and on the Trumpy right and obviously doesn't look too good in retrospect. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) December 8, 2020

But according to Max Kennerly, that’s only because “the margin is too big”:

If Trump's deliberate slowing of the mail had successfully caused Biden to not win unless late-received ballots were counted, then Kavanaugh/Alito/etc would absolutely have stolen the election. They didn't because the margin is too big to manufacture a legal excuse. — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) December 8, 2020

This friggin’ guy.

Oh, they didn't do what you thought they'd do? Huh. — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) December 9, 2020

Huh.

The MAGA crowd does not seem to remember that the plan was documented. There's a reason Trump kept declaring that the Supreme Court was vital to his success, including “If we win, if we win on Tuesday, or thank you very much, Supreme Court shortly thereafter.” pic.twitter.com/zjHT2uDjhT — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) December 9, 2020

And the Resistance crowd doesn’t seem to remember that when Trump’s SCOTUS picks were sworn in, they never pledged to put Trump’s petulant desires above the law.

How fast we went from SCOTUS will steal the election to SCOTUS didn’t steal the election but they could have if not for SCOTUS @MaxKennerly https://t.co/wFl8rwZ6CR — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 9, 2020

Amazing you still cling to this — Dañiel Simpson (@DSimpson88) December 9, 2020

When you’ve lost your grip on reality, you cling to whatever you can find.

Congratulations on your new job at Infowars — 🎄Jed Hogan🎅🏻 (@jed_hogan6) December 9, 2020

Max, dude. Sober up. — Dennis Brehm (@dmbrehm) December 9, 2020

Clown beclowns himself. Film at 11. Thanks for the laugh, Max. — Dr. Sleve McDichael (@SeahawkBurrrton) December 9, 2020