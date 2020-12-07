You may believe in your heart of hearts that Donald Trump is the rightful winner of the presidential election and that widespread voter fraud in Georgia is responsible for Joe Biden’s victory.

But if you’re hitching your #StopTheSteal wagon to Lin Wood, you’re doing it really, really wrong.

Wood and Sidney Powell’s quest to get Georgia’s presidential election results nullified is not going well.

And Wood, for his part, is taking it really, really hard:

Trending

Is this winning, Lin Wood?

Harrison Deal, a campaign staffer for Sen. Kelly Loeffler, was killed in a car crash late last week:

And a some nutjobs seem to want to believe it wasn’t an accident:

But it’s not every nutjob who’s got the platform and microphone that Lin Wood does:

Good Lord.

Lin Wood is poisonous.

Tags: Brian KempConspiracy TheorydeathgeorgiaLin WoodSeth RichSidney Powell