You may believe in your heart of hearts that Donald Trump is the rightful winner of the presidential election and that widespread voter fraud in Georgia is responsible for Joe Biden’s victory.

But if you’re hitching your #StopTheSteal wagon to Lin Wood, you’re doing it really, really wrong.

Wood and Sidney Powell’s quest to get Georgia’s presidential election results nullified is not going well.

Conspiracy-minded pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell saw swift defeat in two cases Monday morning, with federal judges in Michigan and Georgia dismissing her latest efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. https://t.co/EROO4AFT7W — ABC News (@ABC) December 7, 2020

And Wood, for his part, is taking it really, really hard:

Judge Timothy C. Batten did NOT utter a single word of concern about the massive evidence of fraud shown by admissible evidence of record. Why did he ignore TRUTH? Connect the dots. https://t.co/xjcTxlJonn — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 7, 2020

I have to be honest, I was floored at his lack of concern for the evidence or even @SidneyPowell1’s request for 5 days to examine the machines. It’s unbelievable at what we’re seeing going on in this country! — Ren Settle 🇺🇸 (@RenSettle) December 7, 2020

Corruption is being revealed at every level of government. Local, state, & national officials. Judges too. The system is broken. Only American Patriots following the Will of Almighty God can fix it. It’s 1776 in America. We won then. We will win now. https://t.co/zyqHR7UPLj — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 7, 2020

Is this winning, Lin Wood?

This is much more sinister than just corruption Brian Kemp calls for signature verification, the next day his daughter's boyfriend dies in an explosive car crash I don't believe in coincidences. — Hola, amigx (@alt_dont) December 7, 2020

Harrison Deal, a campaign staffer for Sen. Kelly Loeffler, was killed in a car crash late last week:

It is with an extremely heavy heart that we mourn the loss of Harrison Deal. My heart aches for his family, and Jeff and I will continue to surround them in love and prayer in the days ahead. Harrison was a beloved member of our campaign team. — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) December 4, 2020

Bonnie and I are devastated to learn of the passing of Harrison Deal, a young man from Bulloch County. Harrison interned in my Atlanta office in the summer of 2019, and was currently working as a field representative for Senator Loeffler’s campaign. — David Perdue (@Perduesenate) December 4, 2020

Statement from the Kemp Family on the Passing of Harrison Deal: pic.twitter.com/l5uSWuo05H — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) December 4, 2020

And a some nutjobs seem to want to believe it wasn’t an accident:

Harrison Deal was boyfriend to Kemp’s daughter! This was an attack not an accident. The car was bombed. Explosion heard a Mile away. The engine block flew 50 – 60 yards from the vehicle. https://t.co/7GoqHy0fnc — Jeff Jenkins (@jeffjenkins512) December 7, 2020

Do you think that Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s daughter’s boyfriend, Harrison Deal was assassinated because Kemp had to fold and publicly call for a signature audit after the “bank heist” tape was released? That’s one hell of a car crash…#StopTheSteal pic.twitter.com/UL8CYIzOsz — Bruce Porter, Jr. (@NetworksManager) December 5, 2020

So Loeffler's staffer, Harrison Deal, was dating Gov Kemp's daughter. Today he dies in a yet-to-be explained "accident" as damning evidence of fraud emerges in GA, and the day before Trump visits GA. 1. How did Deal die?

2. What did he know?

3. Was he going to talk? https://t.co/MscAHe8cGx pic.twitter.com/bicgCt4mGB — Julian's Rum 🥃 (@JuliansRum) December 4, 2020

But it’s not every nutjob who’s got the platform and microphone that Lin Wood does:

There are no coincidences. Everything is planned. When something does not make sense, search for truth. Every lie will be revealed. https://t.co/jP20J4feOA — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 7, 2020

Good Lord.

Tap dancing on dead bodies for your grift. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 7, 2020

Belief in "no coincidences" is a key ingredient in madness. Life and history are full of coincidences. Every day, terrible things happen to good people. It's not a plan. If you try to connect everything in one big plan, you'll go insane. Like this guy. — Will Saletan (@saletan) December 7, 2020

So you (an Obama donor) behaving like a heartless and deranged lunatic is no coincidence. Noted. https://t.co/huqsyeiUSA — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) December 7, 2020

Lin Wood is trying to do to Harrison Deal what conspiracy theorists also did to Seth Rich. Pretty despicable. https://t.co/2efiPvm3bS — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) December 7, 2020

Lin Wood is poisonous.