Matthew McConaughey has been trending on Twitter lately. Wonder what he did that’s suddenly made him so interesting!

Ah:

Matthew McConaughey Criticizes The ‘Far Left’ For Being Condescending, Patronizing And Arrogant https://t.co/5nmunnSfYY — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 7, 2020

More from the Daily Caller’s David Hookstead:

McConaughey sat down for an awesome interview with Russell Brand following the release of “Greenlights,” and it sounds like he’s not a fan of the elitist attitude found within his own industry. … “There are a lot on that illiberal left that absolutely condescend, patronize and are arrogant towards the other 50%,” McConaughey explained. He added that people in Hollywood “were in denial” about President Donald Trump winning the 2016 election. However, he didn’t spare the right wing from its own share of criticism noting that some people are in denial about the results from the 2020 election. The Hollywood star also encouraged returning to the center to be viewed and framed as an aggressive action.

(More from the interview here, via the Daily Caller.)

Show us the lie in what he said. We’ll wait.

Needless to say, the Resistance doesn’t appreciate being described so accurately:

Turns out this whole time Matthew McConaughey was saying alt-right alt-right alt-right — Cola CHICAGO ill. (@thecolacorp) December 7, 2020

Matthew McConaughey is a UT frat rat. He’s a good actor, but those assholes were our hated enemies in Austin in the ‘60s/‘70s. Privileged rich-kid white boys whose stated raison d’etre was to “beat up hippies.” Don’t really GAF what he thinks IRL. https://t.co/AmtBgQPWdN — Kathryn Baker (@Katebaker21Kb) December 7, 2020

Sorry Matthew McConaughey, racism is not something that can be fixed by taking your shirt off. — Sari Gagnon (@ScariSariGagnon) December 7, 2020

Matthew McConaughey out here acting like the privileged white man he was raised to be??? pic.twitter.com/6rF3DdB0Jm — CPS (@so_caly86) December 7, 2020

Surprised that Matthew McConaughey's just a redneck? He's been that way since the 1800's. pic.twitter.com/9TceedYws0 — 😎 FreezyWriter Peaceful Transition Cattle Prod😎 (@FreezyWriter) December 7, 2020

In which Matthew McConaughey firmly attaches himself to the tail-end of the Human Centipede containing Ted Nugent, Jon Voight, James Woods, and Scott Baio. https://t.co/eQOWtEMqFV — Trump Virus (@TrumpVirusVirus) December 7, 2020

Clearly McConaughey’s Resistance critics are serious people.

"There are a lot (of people) on that illiberal left that absolutely condescend, patronize, and are arrogant towards that other 50 percent." No, Matt, there's nothing "illiberal" about holding racists and misogynists accountable.https://t.co/uFMoQ94o90 — ⚖️Powerful Mel Ankoly 🦈 #ForThePeople (@Mel_Ankoly) December 7, 2020

So what you’re telling me is Matthew McConaughey is an ally for the racist a-holes who’ve been causing havoc in the last 4 years!! So what I’m really reading is that he’s a M*GA sympathizer. So therefore he’s also a racist!! Sir BUH bye. pic.twitter.com/vBOAKnlhgq — Gayelle A.🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹 (@NappturalBella) December 7, 2020

I was JUST saying “I hate seeing Matthew McConaughey so much on tv… thanks dude, you will only be on conservative shows now, the ones I never watch pic.twitter.com/LpZV9MhPhd — Brooklyn (@BrooklynBoyB) December 7, 2020

Based on those responses, we’d actually say that McConaughey’s assessment of the situation is pretty much spot-on.

I love that some Hollywood types are saying this more and more. https://t.co/r5H3yB2vXI — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 7, 2020

At least the smart ones are.