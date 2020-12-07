Matthew McConaughey has been trending on Twitter lately. Wonder what he did that’s suddenly made him so interesting!

Ah:

More from the Daily Caller’s David Hookstead:

McConaughey sat down for an awesome interview with Russell Brand following the release of “Greenlights,” and it sounds like he’s not a fan of the elitist attitude found within his own industry.

“There are a lot on that illiberal left that absolutely condescend, patronize and are arrogant towards the other 50%,” McConaughey explained. He added that people in Hollywood “were in denial” about President Donald Trump winning the 2016 election.

However, he didn’t spare the right wing from its own share of criticism noting that some people are in denial about the results from the 2020 election. The Hollywood star also encouraged returning to the center to be viewed and framed as an aggressive action.

(More from the interview here, via the Daily Caller.)

Show us the lie in what he said. We’ll wait.

Needless to say, the Resistance doesn’t appreciate being described so accurately:

Clearly McConaughey’s Resistance critics are serious people.

Based on those responses, we’d actually say that McConaughey’s assessment of the situation is pretty much spot-on.

At least the smart ones are.

