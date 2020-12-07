Hats off to Andrew Cuomo, because we’re not sure there’s a politician out there right now who’s more adept at giving us, on a daily basis, new reasons to loathe him:
Cuomo to Fauci: "We're like the modern day De Niro and Pacino." pic.twitter.com/1WHJZFG3rf
— The Hill (@thehill) December 7, 2020
Is that supposed to be a good thing?
Yeah in Righteous Kill. https://t.co/GbOkWOYm92
— Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 7, 2020
"Righteous Kill" may not be the most appropriate reference here, governor. https://t.co/5794pBQQ7w
— tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) December 7, 2020
Two guys who have played repeated roles in which people are killed by their directives. Sounds about right.
— TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) December 7, 2020
Overpaid elderly has-beens that like to phone in like 90% of their work sounds about right https://t.co/qn4a6qO56L
— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 7, 2020
Honestly, we’re not sure why Cuomo is laughing about this. Other than the fact that he’s spent much of the pandemic trying to be a comedian while pretending to be a competent leader.
That Andrew Cuomo is celebrated — most of all by himself — is depressing and gross.
— CWA (@middlerightwing) December 7, 2020
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 7, 2020
We’re with Janice Dean on this:
Do us all a favor and move to Hollywood then. https://t.co/exxrv8tgMb
— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 7, 2020
Honestly @NYGovCuomo would rather be a celebrity than a governor. And he’s already got an Emmy for acting!
— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 7, 2020
A BS award for a BS performance.