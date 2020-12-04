Jake Tapper’s been listening to the word on the street … have you?

See, his sources tell him that “MAGA folks” don’t want to take any COVID19 vaccines because Donald Trump won’t be president when they will likely become widely available:

Already beginning to see the beginnings of MAGA folks going from “give Trump credit for the life-saving vaccine” to “no way am I taking that vaccine” and I fear how MAGA leadership might respond — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 4, 2020

Oh, you fear that, do you, Jake? Do you really?

We don’t recall you expressing such concern back when Kamala Harris, Andrew Cuomo, and other prominent Democrats were out there sowing seeds of doubt about any vaccine developed while Donald Trump was president.

Wierd way to talk about Kamala Harris. https://t.co/z649nBRNQH — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 4, 2020

Cuomo and Harris were saying this https://t.co/hoJWNlFRxM — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) December 4, 2020

So weird you "fear" that considering your network promoted and actually encouraged vaccine conspiracy theories from Democrats like Kamala Harris who deliberately sought to undermine Trump prior to the election, Jake.🤔 https://t.co/zUWK0LJG0r — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) December 4, 2020

Kamala Harris coming out against the potential vaccine for months, I’m sure, has caused zero problems — Collateral Damage (@katearthsis) December 4, 2020

It caused zero problems for Jake Tapper and his fellow media firefighters, anyway.

Contra Jake's anecdote, the STAT poll demonstrated the largest spike in vaccine skepticism this year came among minority respondents after Kamala Harris's comments. https://t.co/qQV0VfpF73 — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) December 4, 2020

But that didn’t even merit a blip on Tapper’s radar.

Remember when Jake was concerned after various Democrat officials expressed their unwillingness to take a vaccine developed under Trump? Me neither. https://t.co/RoV0FWsuJl — HouseRepEEE (@EEElverhoy) December 4, 2020

Nobody does. Because it didn’t happen.

Cuomo, Biden, and Kamala all cast doubt on the vaccine. I have seen ZERO prominent Republicans speak irresponsibly like this. Rando accounts on Twitter don't count. https://t.co/m8VXQ2TYPM — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) December 4, 2020