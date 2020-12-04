Jake Tapper’s been listening to the word on the street … have you?

See, his sources tell him that “MAGA folks” don’t want to take any COVID19 vaccines because Donald Trump won’t be president when they will likely become widely available:

Oh, you fear that, do you, Jake? Do you really?

We don’t recall you expressing such concern back when Kamala Harris, Andrew Cuomo, and other prominent Democrats were out there sowing seeds of doubt about any vaccine developed while Donald Trump was president.

It caused zero problems for Jake Tapper and his fellow media firefighters, anyway.

But that didn’t even merit a blip on Tapper’s radar.

Nobody does. Because it didn’t happen.

