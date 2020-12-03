Last month, Georgia GOP Senate candidate Kelly Loeffler’s campaign put out an ad that highlighted, among other things, her Democratic opponent Raphael Warnock’s defense of Jeremiah Wright:

Well, the Washington Post’s Fact Checker Glenn Kessler has finally gotten around to fact-checking the ad, and you’ll no doubt be shocked at his findings:

Fact Checker: Loeffler’s bogus claim that Warnock "celebrated anti-American hatred" https://t.co/TkJJINQamO — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 3, 2020

And Kessler’s verdict is … three Pinocchios:

In his appearances, Warnock certainly tried to put Wright’s comments in context and suggested people read the whole sermon, not just watch the controversial snippet that appeared in a loop on cable television. But it’s a stretch to say that he defended hatred or “celebrated anti-American hatred.” He also had nothing to do with the decision to give Wright an award.

Moreover, regular readers know we frown on attack ads that rely on out-of-context video clips. Warnock’s comments on Wright were much more nuanced than snippets suggest. The Loeffler campaign earns Three Pinocchios.

When was the last time you saw WaPo frown on a Democratic attack ad that relied on out-of-context video clips?

Kessler doesn’t want you to believe your own lying ears.

He's on video doing it, hacks. — Nick Conklin (@Nick__Conklin) December 3, 2020

This ruling makes little sense based on your criteria for Pinocchios @GlennKesslerWP Your fact-check is based on lacking context, not factual errors or contradictions. Unless you’re arguing that the charges in the ad were technically correct but taken out of context. pic.twitter.com/JGozYASICj — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 3, 2020

But it does make sense based on the Washington Post’s approach to journalism.

"But it’s a stretch to say that he defended hatred or 'celebrated anti-American hatred.'" He was specifically tasked with defending Wright and his comments, which he did. 3 Pinocchios for something he did on video makes no sense. It's a disservice to voters who deserve answers. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 3, 2020

We all saw it. We all heard it. The “context” doesn’t absolve Warnock of what Loeffler’s campaign has accused.

What a terrible week for fact-checking. Shorter WaPo: “Yes, he did all the things they described in the ad. But 3 Pinocchio’s for not including the Democrat spin that came after.” https://t.co/ccbriLpOn2 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 3, 2020

One of the most fascinating things is Warnock has been given a dozen chances to distance himself from Rev Wright and his comments (the way Obama did). He has refused. Wright said America deserved 9/11, and Warnock said he’s a prophet. And WaPo says that can’t be questioned. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 3, 2020

Because Democracy Dies in Darkness or something.

Frankly, your headline is missing context……..that’s not fact checking, that’s opposition spin. — Auntie Alice (@AuntieAliceCY) December 3, 2020

The fact check has basically become the contextualizer for telling you that what you see is not what you're seeing https://t.co/jt5oy8ZfHF — MicDre (@DreMicDre) December 3, 2020

