As Twitchy told you, socialist darling AOC is now selling expensive shirts to stick it to the capitalist oppressors.

Ben Shapiro’s not a socialist himself, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be inspired by AOC’s venture and run with it:

Forget $58, man. That sh*t is priceless.

We’ll take ten.

Asked … and answered:

Sweet.

Tags: AOCBen Shapirocapitalismshirtssocialism