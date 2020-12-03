As Twitchy told you, socialist darling AOC is now selling expensive shirts to stick it to the capitalist oppressors.
Thanks!
Preorders are open now 🙂 https://t.co/J973Ot2VAt pic.twitter.com/yY7SpOG4VD
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 2, 2020
Ben Shapiro’s not a socialist himself, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be inspired by AOC’s venture and run with it:
Let me offer this alternative pic.twitter.com/DGFY5989eK
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 3, 2020
Forget $58, man. That sh*t is priceless.
It's beautiful
— Mike Sweeden (@MikeSweeden) December 3, 2020
— CrotonLodge#368 (@crotonlodge) December 3, 2020
I just finished all my Christmas shopping. https://t.co/XYzdNt3BQP
— T (@tmarsh83) December 3, 2020
We’ll take ten.
Where can I buy this?
— Stephen Duff (@duff837) December 3, 2020
Where can I buy this?
Asked … and answered:
I just got it here https://t.co/qxPVhDLxNC
— Jean Dx (@JeanDx4) December 3, 2020
Sweet.