San Francisco radio host — and Edward R. Murrow Award-winning comedian — Chip Franklin recently asked his followers a “serious question” about poor Republican voters:

Serious question: Why do poor people vote for Republicans? — Chip Franklin InsideTheBeltway.com (@chipfranklin) November 30, 2020

Such a serious question.

The replies and quote tweets of this are very revealing. https://t.co/wbiUtMtpVU — BT (@back_ttys) November 30, 2020

Let’s take a look at some of them:

Serious answer: Lack of education and critical thinking skills render them particularly susceptible to wedge issues. Low information voters are gonna do what they do. — Law & Order Liberal (@LawLiberal) November 30, 2020

Most are indoctrinated in the church from a young age as well. This does not help… — Furious Citizen (@ConcernedFruit) November 30, 2020

Disinformation combined with racism. — Ruthless Now (she/her) (@StarkMir) November 30, 2020

Exactly! — Coach With Passion (@R1Coach) November 30, 2020

Most poorer people are less educated and fall easier to preying lies. https://t.co/NrWuiFpjlw — No I Diaz 🤷🏻 (@ded) November 30, 2020

Less educated which is what Republicans depend on. https://t.co/bdC7wAJnuW — Lunaluva (@nitasopinion) November 30, 2020

Mostly because they're misinformed. On some level, they believe Republicans are either better for them economically, they're the party of religion, or more recently, that they're the last defense against Communism. Democrats will need to figure out a better way to go on offense — Blue Patriot in TX (@BlueTsunami5) November 30, 2020

Mass propaganda & consistent and persistent use of several brainwashing techniques. For example, getting crowds of people to chant slogans like "lock her up" repeatedly at rallies is a brainwashing technique. It creates a groupmind & sense of belonging.https://t.co/wskZ67qpF5 — GW Hughes (@Al_Solzhenitsyn) November 30, 2020

They believe the lies!!! https://t.co/iLHkwW4XQ1 — michael wilkinson (@michael98363398) December 1, 2020

They're convinced they are conservative christians instead of seeing them for what they are grifters lobbying warmongers https://t.co/E3DxgmiPev — Cunningone (@Cunningone3) December 1, 2020

I think they don’t understand that Repubs are all about lining their own pockets and think no one ever deserves help while Dems are out to help the less fortunate. https://t.co/J7q7RUFinA — Sandy (@Sandy87366480) November 30, 2020

I was wondering the same thing myself. I think it’s complicated but bottom line, in my opinion is the link between education and socioeconomic status. They really base everything on their guns and their religion. I think GOP politicians exploit all that too. https://t.co/yH6DzRk7Af — Lilly (@Lillymcat) November 30, 2020

Because they have been brainwashed into believing that in the “land of opportunity” someday they will be rich, despite all evidence to the contrary. — Terri Worboys (@tjworboys) November 30, 2020

President Lyndon B. Johnson once said, "If you can convince the lowest white man he's better than the best colored man, he won't notice you're picking his pocket. Hell, give him somebody to look down on, and he'll empty his pockets for you." — 🚷 🅆🅁🄾🄽🄶 🅆🄰🅈 🅁🄰🅈 © (@TheDrunkenMick) November 30, 2020

And there plenty more where all that came from.

Phrases like "uneducated, easily fooled, no critical thinking skills", etc. show up repeatedly from people who claim their party represents the poor and working class. — BT (@back_ttys) November 30, 2020

Indeed. We’re not sure that Chip Franklin got a serious answer to his serious question, but the replies may provide some excellent insight into why the Democrats took such huge hits in Congress this year. Republicans are tired of being called racist, gun-totin’, bible-thumpin’, uneducated knuckle-draggers — and their votes reflect that.