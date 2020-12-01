Yesterday, former Maryland congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik posted a video to show her followers the beautiful view from her Dallas hotel room:

And this tweeter had a totally normal and reasonable and thoughtful response:

Every black female Republican has one trait in common. They all sound white. — Phillip Bailey (@phibai) November 30, 2020

Care to elaborate, Phillip?

So how are black people supposed to sound? https://t.co/4OoX9oIvCP — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) December 1, 2020

Raised to used proper diction is sounding white?😏🤔 Don’t stop there. What is your definition of sounding black? 😏 You racists never answer that question. I’m waiting. — Dee 🇺🇸#StopTheSteal (@chefelf1) December 1, 2020

Hey everybody, we found the racist! — Dr. Evil of Truth ➐ (@DrEvilofCrypto) December 1, 2020

IDC what side of the aisle you’re on… That’s a racist and insulting comment. — SL (@JHULax1017) December 1, 2020

For what it’s worth, though, Klacik is a pro when it comes to handling racists:

My father was an executive at IBM & from Connecticut. Slang wasn’t allowed in our home. My parents had standards & expectations. I don’t sound white, I sound intelligent. That can be confusing for some. https://t.co/YnJWg2WaWE — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) December 1, 2020

Nicely done.

Amen!!! Love it. — Doug Miller (@Dougmillerins) December 1, 2020

I love that answer! — Mike Jones (@jethrojones58) December 1, 2020

How to handle bigots 101 https://t.co/e4RKYAgQrD — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 1, 2020

Don't worry about the 10 count. This one's not getting back up. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) December 1, 2020

Nope.