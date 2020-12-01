Yesterday, former Maryland congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik posted a video to show her followers the beautiful view from her Dallas hotel room:
Hello 👋🏾 Dallas, Texas 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dkVmpHcSaH
— Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) November 30, 2020
And this tweeter had a totally normal and reasonable and thoughtful response:
Every black female Republican has one trait in common. They all sound white.
— Phillip Bailey (@phibai) November 30, 2020
Care to elaborate, Phillip?
So how are black people supposed to sound? https://t.co/4OoX9oIvCP
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) December 1, 2020
Raised to used proper diction is sounding white?😏🤔
Don’t stop there. What is your definition of sounding black? 😏
You racists never answer that question. I’m waiting.
— Dee 🇺🇸#StopTheSteal (@chefelf1) December 1, 2020
Hey everybody, we found the racist!
— Dr. Evil of Truth ➐ (@DrEvilofCrypto) December 1, 2020
IDC what side of the aisle you’re on… That’s a racist and insulting comment.
— SL (@JHULax1017) December 1, 2020
For what it’s worth, though, Klacik is a pro when it comes to handling racists:
My father was an executive at IBM & from Connecticut. Slang wasn’t allowed in our home. My parents had standards & expectations.
I don’t sound white, I sound intelligent. That can be confusing for some. https://t.co/YnJWg2WaWE
— Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) December 1, 2020
Nicely done.
Amen!!! Love it.
— Doug Miller (@Dougmillerins) December 1, 2020
I love that answer!
— Mike Jones (@jethrojones58) December 1, 2020
How to handle bigots 101 https://t.co/e4RKYAgQrD
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 1, 2020
Don't worry about the 10 count. This one's not getting back up.
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) December 1, 2020
Nope.