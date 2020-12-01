Yesterday, former Maryland congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik posted a video to show her followers the beautiful view from her Dallas hotel room:

And this tweeter had a totally normal and reasonable and thoughtful response:

Care to elaborate, Phillip?

Trending

For what it’s worth, though, Klacik is a pro when it comes to handling racists:

Nicely done.

Nope.

Tags: black Republican womenblack republicansKimberly KlacikracismracistRepublican womenrepublicanswomen