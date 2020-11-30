If you’re among the many people rolling their eyes and banging their heads against the wall over the media’s sudden return to Obama-era fawning coverage of the president (the Biden family is getting a cat!), allow Guy Benson to put all of this into perspective:

See what he did there?

Trending

Thanks for the laugh, Guy. We definitely needed it.

Tags: catChampdogsJoe BidenMajormediamedia lapdogspets