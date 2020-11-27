Count actor and “Family Guy” guy Seth MacFarlane among those disgusted with the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision striking down New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s limits on attendance in houses of worship:

Gorsuch, if you can’t make the distinction between the risk level of a small business like a liquor store and massive indoor gathering like a church with regard to a raging pandemic, you are more scientifically illiterate than the man who appointed you.https://t.co/M5VRT1xL8N — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) November 26, 2020

Seems to us that the one having trouble making distinctions here is Seth MacFarlane.

Well sure. Liquor stores aren't constitutionally protected whereas church gatherings are. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) November 27, 2020

Read the opinion, not the Times. "while a synagogue or church may not admit more than 10 persons, businesses categorized as essential may admit as many people as they wish." Plaintiff congregations "have operated at 25% or 33% capacity for months without a single outbreak." https://t.co/eYXtooAXX2 — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) November 27, 2020

You missed the point Seth. NY capped Church occupancy at 10 worshippers, despite ability to hold 1000 people. Stores were capped at 50% of capacity. Why treat religious institutions worse than Walmart. This isn't about science, it's about discrimination. That's unconstitutional. — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) November 27, 2020

I missed the “pandemic clause” in the constitution where it allows infringement upon liberties because of an illness. Oh never mind I didn’t miss it, it’s just not there. — Bodacious Bivotal Bifurcation (@SwankThink) November 27, 2020

Damn Seth! That pesky constitution getting in the way again huh? — AmErican Reprobate (@Flipper628) November 27, 2020

You know as much about epidemiology as you do comedy and drawing. https://t.co/8ji9vMui36 — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) November 27, 2020

It's unsurprising that you can't recognize a principle when you see it. — Jason Hamby (@IPAzRGR8) November 27, 2020

Show me where this touched you Seth pic.twitter.com/qr5zGnkELq — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 27, 2020

Ramen dude gets it, Seth. Why can’t you?

Love when court jesters want to engage in a battle of wits with Constitutional scholars. https://t.co/KobRypMvXQ — Tweeting Indiscriminately (@mgcat) November 27, 2020

We’d pay good money to watch Seth MacFarlane try to debate Justice Gorsuch on the ins and outs of the United States Constitution. That’d actually make for a great show. Maybe Seth should pitch it.

You'd think someone whose entire career was dependent on the 1st Amendment would be a little more protective of it. — The Biggest Forehead (@mattbearnest) November 27, 2020

You’d think.

Alas, these are stupid, stupid times.

Relax, fascist. — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) November 27, 2020