Count actor and “Family Guy” guy Seth MacFarlane among those disgusted with the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision striking down New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s limits on attendance in houses of worship:
Gorsuch, if you can’t make the distinction between the risk level of a small business like a liquor store and massive indoor gathering like a church with regard to a raging pandemic, you are more scientifically illiterate than the man who appointed you.https://t.co/M5VRT1xL8N
— Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) November 26, 2020
Seems to us that the one having trouble making distinctions here is Seth MacFarlane.
Well sure. Liquor stores aren't constitutionally protected whereas church gatherings are.
— Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) November 27, 2020
Read the opinion, not the Times. "while a synagogue or church may not admit more than 10 persons, businesses categorized as essential may admit as many people as they wish." Plaintiff congregations "have operated at 25% or 33% capacity for months without a single outbreak." https://t.co/eYXtooAXX2
— David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) November 27, 2020
You missed the point Seth. NY capped Church occupancy at 10 worshippers, despite ability to hold 1000 people. Stores were capped at 50% of capacity. Why treat religious institutions worse than Walmart. This isn't about science, it's about discrimination. That's unconstitutional.
— Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) November 27, 2020
— Michael (@Devilsmirk) November 27, 2020
I missed the “pandemic clause” in the constitution where it allows infringement upon liberties because of an illness. Oh never mind I didn’t miss it, it’s just not there.
— Bodacious Bivotal Bifurcation (@SwankThink) November 27, 2020
Damn Seth! That pesky constitution getting in the way again huh?
— AmErican Reprobate (@Flipper628) November 27, 2020
You know as much about epidemiology as you do comedy and drawing. https://t.co/8ji9vMui36
— Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) November 27, 2020
It's unsurprising that you can't recognize a principle when you see it.
— Jason Hamby (@IPAzRGR8) November 27, 2020
Show me where this touched you Seth pic.twitter.com/qr5zGnkELq
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 27, 2020
https://t.co/QdX0ANStjC pic.twitter.com/fBvYyUoqiH
— Augustus Caesar (@Caesar63BC) November 27, 2020
Ramen dude gets it, Seth. Why can’t you?
Love when court jesters want to engage in a battle of wits with Constitutional scholars. https://t.co/KobRypMvXQ
— Tweeting Indiscriminately (@mgcat) November 27, 2020
We’d pay good money to watch Seth MacFarlane try to debate Justice Gorsuch on the ins and outs of the United States Constitution. That’d actually make for a great show. Maybe Seth should pitch it.
You'd think someone whose entire career was dependent on the 1st Amendment would be a little more protective of it.
— The Biggest Forehead (@mattbearnest) November 27, 2020
You’d think.
Alas, these are stupid, stupid times.
Relax, fascist.
— I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) November 27, 2020
I’m so sorry this is happening to you. pic.twitter.com/3XAi6DL0yf
— JonathonSnyder (@JonathonSnyder) November 27, 2020