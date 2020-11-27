If you were busy enjoying your Thanksgiving, you may have missed this gem from CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins yesterday.
We’re so pleased to bring it to you today:
The crew that got President Trump to answer his first questions in over three weeks. Proud to be part of it. Happy Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/1H1uBdxdG9
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 26, 2020
Well, now we know where all that wind beneath our wings is coming from.
I see a bunch of smug, self-important pricks whom the majority of America can't stand.
— Ordy Packard's Amish Turducken Ranch (@OrdyPackard) November 26, 2020
— Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) November 27, 2020
Nice masks pic.twitter.com/094kjyjEWp
— DJ President Elect (@absolutelyrite) November 26, 2020
See, those would’ve been much more appropriate.
This Thanksgiving celebration is banned in multiple states by edict of their governors.
— Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) November 27, 2020
Heh. Good point. Wonder if Kaitlan et al. will ever answer this question:
This you and the crew? pic.twitter.com/GCWyE4XXmb
— Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) November 27, 2020
We’ll give her three weeks, too, just to be fair.
Obama went 6 months without holding a presser in the midst of the financial crisis and pushing through single biggest bill in American history (Obamacare) in mid-2009 to early 2010.
Trump gave daily 3-hour stream of consciousness press conferences at the height of COVID. 😑 https://t.co/3qLuDLWiSy
— Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) November 27, 2020
They literally think they are heroes.
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 27, 2020
They literally do.
Same crowd that isn't going to ask Biden a serious question for the next 4 years #bravefirefighters
— T Kov (@TKO_v2) November 26, 2020
The real challenge will be asking Biden what his favorite color is but I’m sure you will all power through.
— The 🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 27, 2020
Here’s hoping.
Reporters should never inject themselves into the story. USMedia is a worldwide laughingstock and Kaitlan here is a mascot for it all.
— Heather Champion ™️ (@winningatmylife) November 27, 2020