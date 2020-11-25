In the past, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has sown seeds of doubt — or, rather, tried to terrify people — when it comes to possible COVID19 vaccines.
Kudos to him for evidently deciding to lean into that even harder:
NY Gov Cuomo today on vaccinations
His failure to command even the most basic Covid science is stunning pic.twitter.com/blMI5L8P0O
— Eli Klein (@TheEliKlein) November 25, 2020
But … but … he’s in the Party of Science™. Hell, he’s one of their heroes! How could he possibly not understand the science?
At this point it's stunning, but not surprising.
— Mockingbird (@20_mockingbird) November 25, 2020
True story.
My God
— Rudolph’s Helmet (@RudolphHelmet) November 25, 2020
Unbelievably moronic
— James Booth (@JamesBooth76) November 25, 2020
“You do the math.” Well, Governor Cuomo, according to our calculations, yours doesn’t add up.
“You do the math”. Because he can’t.
— Bot Reynolds (@BotReynolds) November 25, 2020
Exactly.
Huh? Tests weren't being administered to the entire population. I still haven't taken a single covid test. https://t.co/c0O37jpTm1
— Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 25, 2020
A @BadCOVID19Takes by Cuomo.
— tedfrank 😷 (@tedfrank) November 25, 2020
This makes ZERO sense. https://t.co/6LhIHJoShr
— JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) November 25, 2020
Andrew Cuomo has handled the COVID19 pandemic about as horribly as possible. So pulling “science” out of his butt is par for the course.
Emmy winning performance. https://t.co/li8ZC4MJVW
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 25, 2020
Emmy? Why stop there?
He'll probably get a Nobel for this
— CPickDC (@cpickdc) November 25, 2020