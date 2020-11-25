In the past, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has sown seeds of doubt — or, rather, tried to terrify people — when it comes to possible COVID19 vaccines.

Kudos to him for evidently deciding to lean into that even harder:

NY Gov Cuomo today on vaccinations His failure to command even the most basic Covid science is stunning pic.twitter.com/blMI5L8P0O — Eli Klein (@TheEliKlein) November 25, 2020

But … but … he’s in the Party of Science™. Hell, he’s one of their heroes! How could he possibly not understand the science?

At this point it's stunning, but not surprising. — Mockingbird (@20_mockingbird) November 25, 2020

True story.

My God — Rudolph’s Helmet (@RudolphHelmet) November 25, 2020

Unbelievably moronic — James Booth (@JamesBooth76) November 25, 2020

“You do the math.” Well, Governor Cuomo, according to our calculations, yours doesn’t add up.

“You do the math”. Because he can’t. — Bot Reynolds (@BotReynolds) November 25, 2020

Exactly.

Huh? Tests weren't being administered to the entire population. I still haven't taken a single covid test. https://t.co/c0O37jpTm1 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 25, 2020

This makes ZERO sense. https://t.co/6LhIHJoShr — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) November 25, 2020

Andrew Cuomo has handled the COVID19 pandemic about as horribly as possible. So pulling “science” out of his butt is par for the course.

Emmy? Why stop there?