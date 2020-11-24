With Inauguration Day less than two months away, now seems like a good time to revisit past Inauguration Day takes.

Or, rather, one past Inauguration Day take in particular. This one from MSNBC host Chris Hayes, pre-Twitchy, a couple of days before Barack Obama’s presidential inauguration:

Screenshotted for obvious reasons:

Welllllllllllllp.

That’s what he said.

Uh-oh, Chris …

You should definitely elaborate, Chris. We’re dying to know what you were thinking when you wrote that.

