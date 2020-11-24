With Inauguration Day less than two months away, now seems like a good time to revisit past Inauguration Day takes.
Or, rather, one past Inauguration Day take in particular. This one from MSNBC host Chris Hayes, pre-Twitchy, a couple of days before Barack Obama’s presidential inauguration:
Washington has been taken over by a master race of beautiful black people. I wish they'd all stay.
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 18, 2009
Screenshotted for obvious reasons:
Welllllllllllllp.
"Master race" https://t.co/DaucDAPpEN
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 24, 2020
That’s what he said.
?
— realhottiepants (@reallyhotpants) November 24, 2020
?????
— Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) November 24, 2020
…what https://t.co/CPCyCUPrin
— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) November 24, 2020
Hello and welcome to another episode of WAIT WHAT? https://t.co/g37ee88UbW
— Barrett Wilson (@BarrettWilson6) November 24, 2020
This was a weird thing to post
— logan (@thegoodlogan) November 24, 2020
— Paul Knox #MedicareForAll (@popsknox) November 24, 2020
— Carlton Hinds (@methuselaschild) November 24, 2020
Uh-oh, Chris …
https://t.co/UHoTpvSljs pic.twitter.com/vkyQbc1CPP
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 24, 2020
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 24, 2020
Hey Chris care to elaborate?
— Spurt Magoo (@spurtmagoo) November 24, 2020
You should definitely elaborate, Chris. We’re dying to know what you were thinking when you wrote that.