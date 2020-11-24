Great news! America is back!

Take it from Joe Biden himself:

Phew!

Trending

For the first time in her life, she’s proud of her country.

But if you turn the Lee Greenwood music down for a minute, it might be quiet enough for you to think about what Biden is saying.

Is that something to celebrate?

We must have missed that.

Still, we’re old enough to remember when suggesting that America needed a comeback was blasphemous and probably actually quite racist.

They’re too busy drinking their unflavored almond milk to get their hackles up about this.

 

Reminder:

Tags: AmericaAmerica is backDonald TrumpJoe BidenMake America Great Again