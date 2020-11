Great news! America is back!

Take it from Joe Biden himself:

America is back. โ€” Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 24, 2020

Phew!

THANK YOU!!! ๐Ÿ’™

Watching you, VP-elect Harris and your cabinet picks speak has given me hope, peace, and tears to my eyes with love in my heart for our country.#BidenHarrisToSaveAmerica pic.twitter.com/NNixMXLpuL โ€” Chandler ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ #EndRacism (@GranChandler) November 24, 2020

God bless you @JoeBiden and God bless America. Crying tears of PRIDE for once!! pic.twitter.com/byfZe4a7Ds โ€” Jolie (Peace, not Quiet) Lucas โœˆ๏ธโœˆ๏ธ๐Ÿ’›๐Ÿ’š (@Mooney4me) November 24, 2020

For the first time in her life, sheโ€™s proud of her country.

But if you turn the Lee Greenwood music down for a minute, it might be quiet enough for you to think about what Biden is saying.

Back to what is something we need to worry about. https://t.co/JfQq2vCe3l โ€” President-Elect Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) November 24, 2020

"We're back" to leading from behind, like with Obama? https://t.co/h1sPGolMTc โ€” Crapplefratz โ€“ The Hipster Wookie (@Crapplefratz) November 24, 2020

Is that something to celebrate?

Back from what? Did we change the name of our country from 2016-2020 or something? https://t.co/dxOsmU0pDd โ€” AM 560 The Answer (@AM560TheAnswer) November 24, 2020

We must have missed that.

Where did it go? https://t.co/j5qnnGnGU0 โ€” Cranky Federalist (@CrankyFed) November 24, 2020

Still, weโ€™re old enough to remember when suggesting that America needed a comeback was blasphemous and probably actually quite racist.

Lol, Biden now tries to tweet in @realDonaldTrump style. ๐Ÿ˜ https://t.co/Hc3DGN4WXy โ€” Michael Elgort ๐Ÿคโค๏ธ๐Ÿค โœก๏ธ (@just_whatever) November 24, 2020

For all the mockery of โ€œmake America great again,โ€ this phrase posits something even more dramatic: that America left, or something https://t.co/dawMQhd6ZV โ€” Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) November 24, 2020

Theyโ€™re too busy drinking their unflavored almond milk to get their hackles up about this.

ย

It's okay for an incoming president to say this as long as he's not a Republican. https://t.co/PKwegdM2Ul โ€” I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) November 24, 2020

The โ€œunifierโ€ Joe Biden suggests America was gone because a Democrat wasnโ€™t president. This kind of gaslighting is disgusting.๐Ÿ”ป https://t.co/XvoZ2RsUiD โ€” Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 24, 2020

Reminder: