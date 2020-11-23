Here’s another scientific update on COVID19, via Dr. Eric Topol:

Yelling, loud speech, singing worse than coughing and sneezing 😷😷

"Micron-scale expiratory particles emitted …such as speaking or singing, increases dramatically w/ loudness, and can greatly exceed those generated by coughing." https://t.co/FuyeEnTSCBhttps://t.co/Y1AUF9WYgs — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) November 22, 2020

The Atlantic’s Derek Thompson thought this bit was especially worth noting:

“Every route of viral transmission would go down if we talked less, or talked less loudly, in public spaces. This is just a very clear fact. It’s not controversial.”https://t.co/JrPntARE83 https://t.co/rmzVvVhZzS — Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) November 22, 2020

It’s a fact! It’s not controversial!

Derek wants you to know that you can do your part to stop the spread of COVID19 by just being quiet in public spaces.

Well, Stephen Miller, aka @redsteeze, wants Derek to know what sort of dangerous behavior a lot of journalists have been encouraging over the past several months:

After months of mass protests, people shouting, gathering close, and public Biden victory dance party gatherings And not a single person in the media will make this magical connection. https://t.co/q6O7jksadH — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 23, 2020

Well, as the media can explain, people shouting among each other in public spaces are immune from COVID19 if they’re supporting the preferred media narrative.

I’m also partial to the spittle launcher. pic.twitter.com/zi6TzfJesZ — Karol Markowicz (@karol) November 23, 2020

Sounds silly, but that’s basically the message the media — and the “scientists” whose expertise they’ve turned to — have been pushing all this time.

Yeah, I plan on enjoying my Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/hXTAlhDIXv — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 23, 2020

Go for it. The media are certainly not in any position to tell you what to do in your own home.

Our media is just lost wandering around about how this second wave just happened upon us after weeks of protests and Biden dance parties but also can magically trace everything back to Sturgis. You clowns. You absolute frauds. https://t.co/SErPbNgtro — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 23, 2020

Fact-check: true.