If presumed Vice President-elect Kamala Harris ends up being Vice President Kamala Harris in January, California’s gonna need someone to fill her Timberlands in January.

Well, fortunately, top men are on top of it:

*Record scratch*

Trending

OK, yeah, that’s what we thought it said.

Aside from the inherently racist (and sexist) nonsense about Harris’ replacement having to be “another woman of color,” Willie Brown? Seriously? Come on, man.

Tags: californiaKamala HarrissenatorWillie Brownwoman of color