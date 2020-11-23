As you know, the Luv Guv himself, Andrew Cuomo, has been recognized for his “leadership” and “masterful use of TV” during the COVID19 pandemic with an International Emmy Award:

But the real award is recognition by some of New York’s finest celebrities:

Actually, is there a level higher than “EXTREME”? Because that’s where we’re at right now.

Something tells us the celebs singing Cuomo’s praises haven’t sought comment from anyone whose relatives have died as a direct result of Andrew Cuomo’s policies.

