As you know, the Luv Guv himself, Andrew Cuomo, has been recognized for his “leadership” and “masterful use of TV” during the COVID19 pandemic with an International Emmy Award:

Gov Andrew M Cuomo of NY will receive the International Emmy Founders Award in recognition of his leadership during the Covid19 pandemic & his masterful use of TV to inform & calm people around the world. The Emmy will be presented to @NYGovCuomo on Nov 23 https://t.co/dwKIImwYNV pic.twitter.com/1mKkmg6FKW — International Emmy Awards (@iemmys) November 20, 2020

But the real award is recognition by some of New York’s finest celebrities:

Actually, is there a level higher than “EXTREME”? Because that’s where we’re at right now.

Dead Seniors could not be reached for comment. — President-Elect Sean…many people have said! (@ATxFellow) November 23, 2020

Something tells us the celebs singing Cuomo’s praises haven’t sought comment from anyone whose relatives have died as a direct result of Andrew Cuomo’s policies.

They should stick to signing “we are the world” instead of providing an opinion on the grim reaper of NY — Peter Gainey (@Gaineypeter1) November 23, 2020

