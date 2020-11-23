Feeding into the conspiracy theory that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump is not a good use of our — or anyone’s — time.

That said, we’re not about to take Brian Stelter’s righteous indignation seriously:

First of all, while “enemy of the people” may have been over the top in terms of tone, alleged journalists like CNN’s Brian Stelter have worked tirelessly over the past four years to live up to that “smear.”

And second of all, who the hell does Brian Stelter think he is? Maybe if he’d watched his own network instead of Fox News, he’d slow his roll just a bit.

How about 2018? Stacey Abrams still hasn’t conceded. And the Left loves her for it. CNN loves her for it. CNN loves any conspiracy theory that furthers their preferred narrative.

Here’s a hot scoop for Brian Stelter: sowing baseless conspiracy theories that undermine the integrity of America’s electoral system is always bad, even if you’re on the side that’s doing it and encouraging it. After indulging Hillary Clinton et al.’s stolen-election delusions and Russia collusion conspiracy theories for years, CNN is in no position to shame Team Trump for pulling the same kinds of “conspiracy crap.”

