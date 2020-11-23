Feeding into the conspiracy theory that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump is not a good use of our — or anyone’s — time.

That said, we’re not about to take Brian Stelter’s righteous indignation seriously:

This "election was stolen" conspiracy crap is just like Trump's "enemy of the people" smear – it is a slow-acting poison that is crippling the American body politic pic.twitter.com/2RtyszWwnj — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 23, 2020

First of all, while “enemy of the people” may have been over the top in terms of tone, alleged journalists like CNN’s Brian Stelter have worked tirelessly over the past four years to live up to that “smear.”

And second of all, who the hell does Brian Stelter think he is? Maybe if he’d watched his own network instead of Fox News, he’d slow his roll just a bit.

How about 2018? Stacey Abrams still hasn’t conceded. And the Left loves her for it. CNN loves her for it. CNN loves any conspiracy theory that furthers their preferred narrative.

That's odd, I was saying the same thing in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Where were you then Tater? — Office of the Shit-Poster Elect (@cheapoldbstd) November 23, 2020

You promoted for years Trump was a Russian asset — Derek (@therealdorrell) November 23, 2020

I remember the Steele Dossier. — Barrio Lemieux (@BarrioLemieux) November 23, 2020

@CNN @brianstelter you are the poison are you kidding me ?? — Jeremy Phillips (@JeremyP93660106) November 23, 2020

Here’s a hot scoop for Brian Stelter: sowing baseless conspiracy theories that undermine the integrity of America’s electoral system is always bad, even if you’re on the side that’s doing it and encouraging it. After indulging Hillary Clinton et al.’s stolen-election delusions and Russia collusion conspiracy theories for years, CNN is in no position to shame Team Trump for pulling the same kinds of “conspiracy crap.”

I love how this dude went from nonstop conspiracy theorist to “conspiracies are crap” at the turn of a dime. The corporate press is the enemy of the people. — Ovaltine Jenkins (@ovaltinejenks) November 23, 2020