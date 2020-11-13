When Joe Biden was running for president, we heard a lot about his brilliant plan for navigating America through and out of the COVID19 pandemic, but the details were sketchy.

Now that Joe Biden is the presumptive president-elect, we can finally find out what’s in his plan.

OK, Symone D. Sanders. Let’s hear it:

Apparently Biden’s secret plan to stop Covid is the exact same thing we’re already doing pic.twitter.com/5r4dy6w6Xs — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 13, 2020

Not true! Because in addition to doing the exact same thing we’re already doing, a national lockdown is back on the table:

Biden Covid adviser Dr. Michael Osterholm threatens a "four-to-six weeks" national lockdown to help "drive the numbers down" on Covid. He references an op/ed in which he says the lockdown must be "as comprehensive and strict as possible.” pic.twitter.com/jQLDHhocOn — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 11, 2020

Or is it?

Biden spox @KBeds repeatedly ducks on whether he'll adopt Dr. Osterholm's call for a nationwide lockdown; suggests his "really aggressive" mask policy might end Covid pic.twitter.com/XlxylGZh0u — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 12, 2020

So, what have we learned here? Not much.

"To be clear, Jim. I'm not actually going to be clear." — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) November 13, 2020

How is this different from what Trump admin is doing? — Right_of_Center (@DickJoh82658152) November 13, 2020

I still don’t understand the uproar over Trump administration’s handling of this virus. What do they think should have been done – and exactly what would they do differently? Serious question — Beth brantley (@Bethsbrantley) November 13, 2020

It's a question nobody can answer. Because the answer is … nothing. — NortonMA67 (@nortonma67) November 13, 2020

Well, a 4- to 6-week national lockdown would be special, at least.