Yesterday, MSNBC host Chris Hayes called out New York City Councilman Joe Borelli for planning to have more than ten people at his house for Thanksgiving despite Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s orders:

But Hayes wasn’t the only one.

Progressive New York City Councilman Brad Lander went after Borelli, too:

Even more par for the course? Liberal hypocrisy:

Say it ain’t so!

Tsk, tsk, Brad.

Right?

Of course Brad will never be made to answer for it from his fellow concerned liberals.

