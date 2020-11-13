Yesterday, MSNBC host Chris Hayes called out New York City Councilman Joe Borelli for planning to have more than ten people at his house for Thanksgiving despite Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s orders:

I'll be having more than 10 ppl at my house on Thanksgiving. My address is public record. Some family will come from (gasp!) New Jersey. Kids will see their grandparents, cousins will play in the yard, sis in law will bring strawberry rhubarb pie, & a turkey will be overcooked. — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) November 11, 2020

Honestly, don't know what to say. We're all human beings with people we love that we want to see. But increasingly the entire Republican Party has basically taken the side of the virus and are actively trying to spread it. https://t.co/eFvpm9vzHU — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 12, 2020

But Hayes wasn’t the only one.

Progressive New York City Councilman Brad Lander went after Borelli, too:

Overcooked turkey & foolish bravado are par for the course. But public leadership that gleefully ignores public health evidence & models behavior that will get people killed? Not how we’ll be giving thanks this year. https://t.co/SdBGHEIeZH — Brad Lander (@bradlander) November 12, 2020

Even more par for the course? Liberal hypocrisy:

So right after oft-bloviating Comptroller candidate @bradlander criticized me for hosting my own family for Thanksgiving, & 48hrs after lecturing us all that “now is not the time you guys!” He appears at an indoor event last night w more than 10 people where some aren’t masked🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/6U8f0K767n — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) November 13, 2020

Say it ain’t so!

Thanks so much to everyone who came out tonight to support our campaign, including our special guests @jessicaramos and @bradlander. We're going to win this thing! pic.twitter.com/Dnjjbwjwnd — Juan Ardila (@JuanArdilaNYC) November 13, 2020

Tsk, tsk, Brad.

That's a "super-spreader" event if I ever saw one. — Denny Coney Loggins (@DennyLoggins) November 13, 2020

Right?

Of course Brad will never be made to answer for it from his fellow concerned liberals.

Of course. Rules are for us, not for them. https://t.co/HW7ljeq1yk — Nathan Wurtzel (((Slight Return))) (@NathanWurtzel) November 13, 2020