Another keen observation about Donald Trump from the brilliant thinker Robert Reich:

If we come closer, it’ll be because of someone like aspiring authoritarian AOC, whose stated goals would require a dictator to set things up.

But seriously, Donald Trump is most definitely not the closest we have ever come to a dictator. Not by a long shot.

And FDR wasn’t even the only president who was a wannabe dictator.

Is Robert Reich just trying to scare people? Or does he genuinely believe it, in which case he’s even more messed up than we thought he was?

Tags: dictatorDonald TrumpFDRFranklin Delano RooseveltRobert Reich