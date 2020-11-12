Another keen observation about Donald Trump from the brilliant thinker Robert Reich:

Donald Trump is the closest we have ever come to a dictator. Don’t think we can’t come closer. Never become complacent. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) November 11, 2020

If we come closer, it’ll be because of someone like aspiring authoritarian AOC, whose stated goals would require a dictator to set things up.

But seriously, Donald Trump is most definitely not the closest we have ever come to a dictator. Not by a long shot.

*FDR has joined the chat* — Angry Unironic AnCap ™️ (@Unironic_AnCap) November 11, 2020

All those Japanese internment camps he set up were terrible… — The Hairy Chested Libertarian (@whoisnemoverne) November 12, 2020

No, that was FDR. — JohnVonEcon (@EconVon) November 12, 2020

Closer than FDR? You remember him? The guy who sent Japanese people to concentration camps. — jinxidoru (@jinxidoru) November 12, 2020

And FDR wasn’t even the only president who was a wannabe dictator.

Is Robert Reich just trying to scare people? Or does he genuinely believe it, in which case he’s even more messed up than we thought he was?

When words lose their meaning for $100 Alex? — THB (@cmbhusband2) November 11, 2020

I don't like the guy and never voted for him but… pic.twitter.com/Fe5KHmQYgj — Lonny Harris (@lonnyharris99) November 11, 2020

Notice the Same people that call @realDonaldTrump a dictator are the same ones who argue Covid is on him for not being more of a dictator… https://t.co/MYs0Bp9l0v — Hidden Halsey (@HalseyNewsRedo) November 12, 2020