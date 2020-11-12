Hillary Clinton is nothing if not a stickler for by-the-book politics, so she’s understandably frustrated by the Trump administration taking their sweet time when it comes to handing the keys over to Joe Biden:

It's never a good time for an outgoing administration to play politics with the timely handover of power. Now is a particularly terrible one. https://t.co/JyT5fcUAKe — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 12, 2020

Thank you for your input, Hillary Clinton.

Good message, worst possible messenger.https://t.co/p6HRnz7kWc — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) November 12, 2020

No kidding.

Have you, Hillary?

I'm old enough to remember you thought you were POTUS the past 4 years. — ATX-ELECTRIC (@ATX_fight_club) November 12, 2020

And who remembers how Hillary Clinton’s husband handled the transition of power when it was George W. Bush’s turn to move into the White House?

But yeah. Hillary’s in no position to be lecturing the Trump administration on this.

Don’t concede under any circumstances or something, right? pic.twitter.com/moTZ9UtG7g — Knowledge (@Proverbs_1_7) November 12, 2020

What a joke.