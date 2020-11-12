OK, so, to be perfectly clear, we’re not suggesting that Donald Trump received more votes in Arizona than Joe Biden. We don’t have access to the ballots and can’t count them for ourselves.

That said, this 2017 tweet from Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs doesn’t necessarily inspire confidence in her impartiality when it comes to certifying the results of the presidential election:

Not a great look here.

None of this is to say that Katie Hobbs is incapable of putting her own personal views on Donald Trump aside in order to do her job. But she might want to address this directly since she’s given Trump-supporting Arizonans a pretty good reason to be concerned.

