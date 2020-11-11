There was really only one way for Mitch McConnell to answer a question about possible fraud in his Senate race in Kentucky … and it was this way:

REPORTER: "Was there any fraud in your Senate race?" MCCONELL: "I don't know. At the risk of bragging, it wasn't very close." pic.twitter.com/MFuJ1cj3ta — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 10, 2020

Slay, Grim Reaper. Slay.

COCAINE MITCH STRIKES AGAIN! https://t.co/B62ceMaIRf — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 11, 2020

Cocaine Mitch with the Destructive Blow https://t.co/HCpX2j7PTw — Shaggy Malka (@shaggymalka) November 11, 2020

God bless Cocaine Mitch.