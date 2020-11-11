Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez loves to talk about how stunning and brave she is, but she also enjoys pretending to be modest when it suits her:

But alas, she’s just sweet, humble AOC, trying to restore the government to its rightful role in Americans’ lives:

See what she did there?

You can call it “witty.” But we much prefer “creepy as hell.”

AOC may only be a first-term congresswoman, but she’s got aspirations to be much more than that — and a devoted cultish following. And if she believes the government’s role is to “love” us, she’s got the potential to be very dangerous indeed.

And you probably shouldn’t be voting, either.

