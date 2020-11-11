If Kamala Harris’ husband Douglas Emhoff indeed ends up becoming the Second Gentleman (or whatever the designation is), it looks like he’ll be hitting the ground running:

More from The Hill:

Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, is leaving his law firm, DLA Piper, for a role in the Biden administration.

Emhoff will officially leave DLA Piper by Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, a Biden campaign spokesperson confirmed. Emhoff took a leave of absence from his firm in August as Harris ran on the Democratic ticket.

“Mr. Emhoff is working with the Biden-Harris transition team to develop the portfolio he will focus on to support the work of the administration,” the spokesperson said.

How do you like that?

