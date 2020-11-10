Yesterday, if you’ll recall, Jake Tapper innocently offered up some friendly advice to all the Trump supporters out there who may want to look for a job at some point in the future:

I truly sympathize with those dealing with losing — it’s not easy — but at a certain point one has to think not only about what’s best for the nation (peaceful transfer of power) but how any future employers might see your character defined during adversity. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 9, 2020

2/ I mean, I don’t expect the ride-or-die crew to listen to me, but … “So, it says here on your resume that you drove a sex offender to testify at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, north of the Tacony-Palmyra bridge…” — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 9, 2020

He’s just trying to be helpful, guys!

Well anyway, this morning, he’s tweeting about the Trump Accountability Project’s decidedly fascist undertaking, compiling an enemies’ list of anyone “who took a paycheck from the Trump Administration.”

.@kaitlancollins just reported WH staff are starting to look for jobs. Employers considering them should know there are consequences for hiring anyone who helped Trump attack American values. Find out how at the Trump Accountability Project.https://t.co/7z4tDKsSQb — Hari Sevugan (@HariSevugan) November 6, 2020

Tapper notes that this doesn’t sound much like the “unity and healing” that are supposed to mark the Dawn of the Age of Biden:

An organized attempt by former Dem officials to blackball from employment anyone who worked for the US government during the Trump administration seems the exact opposite of the calls for unity and healing we’ve heard from President-elect Biden. https://t.co/IICk2fDOck — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 10, 2020

Click on the link — the manifesto says this applies to “those who took a paycheck from the Trump Administration.” That’s a pretty long list of Americans. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 10, 2020

It’s actually an even long list than that:

More than just a paycheck…. pic.twitter.com/fZYDEkNk71 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) November 10, 2020

So, it’s nice of Jake to help bring the Trump Accountability Project’s fascist endeavor to the forefront of the national political discourse.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t mean much coming from the guy whose advice reads as a warmer, fuzzier version of the Trump Accountability Project’s stated goals.

Thanks, Jake.

Refreshing, after what you tweeted yesterday.😒 https://t.co/kAKgPRJ1l4 — Ge😬rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) November 10, 2020

Wait until you see what Jake Tapper tweeted yesterday. https://t.co/xPNhH7p2zK — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) November 10, 2020

Yet they sound oddly familiar to sentiments Tapper expressed only yesterday. https://t.co/nPbSVThKit pic.twitter.com/pJSlcbqOPT — Wladyslaw Jagiellow II (@IiJagiellow) November 10, 2020

Different "but how any future employers might see your character…," you just said yesterday — Heather Champion ™️ (@winningatmylife) November 10, 2020

Which is it, Jake? Make up your mind. https://t.co/P2mABA8n38 pic.twitter.com/Hxx4QUrhov — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) November 10, 2020

Out with it, Jake.