Katy Perry was really feeling the love when Joe Biden was called as the winner of the presidential election. So much so that she reached out to members of her family who hadn’t voted for him:

the first thing I did when the presidency was called is text and call my family members who do not agree and tell them I love them and am here for them. #FamilyFirst. Call your family today. Happy Sunday. ♥️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) November 8, 2020

We’re guessing she would not have been quite as loving toward ideologically opposite family members if Donald Trump had won, but we’re feeling generous today so we’ll give her props for the sentiment. Putting family above politics is actually the right thing to do.

So of course, woke British blue-check Kelechi Okafor has managed to make it into something bad:

some of you are behaving like this was a mere “difference in opinion” and not real people’s lives being destroyed by fascism. very wild to witness. This is how racism prevails because you white “liberals” want to coddle your relatives who mean the rest of the world harm. https://t.co/GA5h1pD3Tg — machine gun Kele (@kelechnekoff) November 8, 2020

By day, Kelechi is an actress who teaches pole-dancing and twerking. But her true calling is shaming white liberals who dare to love their conservative family members.

Dripping in privilege! — Protect ALL Black women. (@EilrahcPan) November 8, 2020

It's why we'll never be free. White people are always willing to forgive and elevate other white people, even strangers, while demonizing Black folks and pocs over things like Black Lives Matter and kneeling to the anthem. We're the monsters b/c of that. — Acey Deecey 🚀🚀 (@mcgarrygirl78) November 8, 2020

This is what is expected! pic.twitter.com/Jccp2bdEjB — Lovette 🇬🇲🇳🇬🇸🇪🏳️‍🌈 (@lovettejallow) November 8, 2020

Why would you want to be friends with someone who questions your right to exist and would actually do you harm?🤷🏻‍♀️ — Maria Checkland 🧜🏻‍♀️🏳️‍🌈 (@mmayscommunity) November 8, 2020

White liberals are the entire reason why we cannot progress. https://t.co/pelnqLKup1 — Mennell (@sapphic_pageant) November 9, 2020

GET THEM 🗣 — erin (@icyioi) November 8, 2020

Now, don’t get us wrong … we’re always happy to see the Left eat itself. But we can’t help but feel sorry for Katy Perry and others like her who don’t want to shun family over political disagreements.

In case you’ve ever wondered what one of those people you see screaming at their imaginary demons would be like with a twitter account. https://t.co/5DwCgRHZEg — Jack (@MrBeagleman) November 9, 2020