Eva Longoria under fire after her interview with @MSNBC about Biden’s victory: “The women of color showed up in big ways. Of course, you saw in Georgia what Black women have done but Latina women are the real heroines here,” pic.twitter.com/VBcgdTq3cr — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 9, 2020

Uh-oh, Eva …

uhhhhh — vincent (@needyariggg) November 9, 2020

it's really sad how latinas downplay other POC omg we don't claim her btw — 🦋 (@rhinopIasty) November 9, 2020

You hate to see it.

Except no you don’t.

lol — Relax, I didn't vote for the guy you hate (@jtLOL) November 9, 2020

Here comes the identitarian war over who deserves the mostest credit for defeating Trump. pic.twitter.com/jGBIwUj1GY — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 9, 2020

And we’re here for it.

And for this:

Please read 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/KO80U2yarD — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) November 9, 2020

That’ll fix it!

it’s not “how it was perceived” you directly mentioned what Black women have done and went straight into “but latinas are the *real* heroines here”—a direct comparison steeped in antiblackness and a blatant erasure of Black latines in the process. do better. — Jhaunay-Amanie Hernandez (@jhaunay) November 9, 2020

It’s not about “perceiving” it’s what you said. And one can not identify as Afro-Latinx. You either are or you’re not. Come on…. — Nastassja Kayln (@NastassjaKayln) November 9, 2020

I saw that too and I was like, whaaaat?😂 pic.twitter.com/aAk4Kmn6vg — 𝒰𝓃𝒶 𝒞𝒽𝒾𝒸𝒶 & 𝒯𝒽𝑒 𝒞𝒾𝓉𝓎 (@nightowlvegana) November 9, 2020

This sounds like you’re not sorry for what you said, you’re sorry for how it was received. Gaslighting black women for not subscribing to your tired point isn’t an apology, that’s saving face, ma’am. pic.twitter.com/IQnbEOWWWI — PIERRE KING 🛸 (@legallypierre) November 9, 2020

Straight into our veins.

The next four years are going to be so much fun. https://t.co/Qd4kScIKR1 — HouseRepEEE (@EEElverhoy) November 9, 2020

You know it.