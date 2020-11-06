We’re entering a new era in American history. Can our bravest heroes rise to the occasion?
The answer, according to CNN’s Chris Cillizza, is a resounding “YES!”
Behold:
Now more than ever pic.twitter.com/irmIszuHDi
— Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) November 6, 2020
Nice hoodie, pal.
Next up: Can Kamala's dancing cure COVID? https://t.co/0zm7YuLFTb
— Relax, I didn't vote for the guy you hate (@jtLOL) November 6, 2020
Now more than ever my ass needs hemorrhoids. https://t.co/vM7k2d8KoM
— The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) November 6, 2020
Solid analogy.
No one loves themselves more than television journalists.https://t.co/PrCJQgE6RK
— Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) November 6, 2020
And they love themselves a lot.
You'll go blind doing that. https://t.co/6AJXEjfx15
— Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) November 6, 2020
Fact-check: true.
If only we had some.
— 😐 (@PassItToAuston) November 6, 2020
If only.
Let me know when you find one.
— 𝓢𝓶𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓼 𝓵𝓲𝓴𝓮 𝓽𝓮𝓮𝓷 𝓼𝓽𝓪𝓽𝓲𝓼𝓶 (@TheSuppressed86) November 6, 2020
Let us know when you find one. https://t.co/DuQLvqvllD
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 6, 2020
If you find any, let us know.
— Mark C, Dr of BBQ 🥓🥓 (@UntraceableMC) November 6, 2020
— Dodd (@Amuk3) November 6, 2020
Teasing aside, Cillizza actually does accidentally make kind of a good point:
He's kind of right though. All the journalists are about to take a nap for the next 4 years. https://t.co/bqx4O55M1B
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) November 6, 2020
At least.
You say that as if you aren't about to go on a 4-8 year vacation https://t.co/s28Bg3bFAu
— Thanksgiving Stan 🦃 (@danielc4liberty) November 6, 2020