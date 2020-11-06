Good news, everyone! The presidential election may be just about over, but the Lincoln Project is staying in the fight:
We’re staying in the fight: to defeat Trumpism we must also defeat David Perdue.
Let’s elect Jon Ossoff. pic.twitter.com/p7IAPaCaZY
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 6, 2020
Donald Trump and his supporters aren’t real conservatives so we Principled Conservatives™ need to teach him a lesson by getting a progressive Democrat elected.
"We're really Democrats, guys." https://t.co/RxwMV72ceo
— RBe (@RBPundit) November 6, 2020
GP *whispers* you’re liberal democrats not republicans https://t.co/21DhYcPO6z
— The Gormogons (@Gormogons) November 6, 2020
It was never about Trump https://t.co/G75DHirFOi
— Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) November 6, 2020
Of course it wasn’t. It was only ever about fleecing gullible libs and faux-conservative Never-Trumpers. And it worked.
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA https://t.co/NuUv5HTzZK
— Relax, I didn't vote for the guy you hate (@jtLOL) November 6, 2020
— Jason Hart (@jasonahart) November 6, 2020
lol these dudes still looking for cash https://t.co/xD3KabRdvm
— Kaiju (@kaijubushi) November 6, 2020
Rick Wilson needs a new cooler. Those things are hella expensive, especially when they need to be customized.