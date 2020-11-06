Mitch McConnell sent out this tweet earlier this morning:

Here’s how this must work in our great country: Every legal vote should be counted. Any illegally-submitted ballots must not. All sides must get to observe the process. And the courts are here to apply the laws & resolve disputes. That's how Americans' votes decide the result. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) November 6, 2020

Think there’s nothing especially controversial about any of that? Well, then, you’re not reading in between the lines like Shaun King here:

They are literally pretending like "illegal votes" are a real thing that impacted this election. They are using the word "illegal" as code for "Black." https://t.co/jeFqPeImvl — Shaun King (@shaunking) November 6, 2020

Good to know he hasn’t lost it.

No, actually they aren't. — Jerry Rogers Reformed 4 Life (@JerryReformed) November 6, 2020

Great race baiting attempt sir — Dan Stringer, SEC Pimp (@Danstringer74) November 6, 2020

He’s nothing if not consistent.

What does it say about Shaun that he saw “illegal” and immediately thought “black”?

Too much to fix.